U.S. Embassy notes there are no special conditions for telephone conversation between Biden and Zelensky – media

The telephone conversation between U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will definitely take place, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said.

The Embassy's spokesperson Daniel Langenkemp said in response to a request from the European Truth newspaper that they are convinced that this call will take place.

He clarified that Biden undertook a number of obligations in the framework of international cooperation, including with respect to Ukraine.

It is noteworthy that the current U.S. administration pays a lot of attention to Ukraine ... Secretary of State Blinken held talks with Minister Kuleba on February 1, almost immediately after his appointment. Defense Minuster Taran spoke to his U.S. counterpart Austin on February 19. Several other high-ranking officials have also already contacted or are planning negotiations, the Embassy noted, and also recalled the support from the United States on the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea, as well as the financial assistance provided to Ukraine in the field of security in March.

The Embassy also clarified that the United States does not have any special conditions for a telephone conversation between the presidents.

The Embassy said that Ukraine is a partner for them, and in relations with partners they do not put forward demands, and there are no conditions for dialogue. They added that they are inspired by how Zelensky had resorted to powerful actions in recent weeks against dishonest interests that still drag Ukraine down.

The delay in the telephone conversation of the presidents, as the embassy clarified, is due to Biden being busy with internal issues.