Russian Kilimnik, together with Ukrainian MP Derkach, tried to damage U.S. ties to Ukraine – Embassy

Russian businessman Konstantin Kilimnik, business partner of Paul Manafort, ex-head of the campaign headquarters of 45th U.S. President Donald Trump (2017-2021), tried to influence the U.S. elections and damage the ties between the United States and Ukraine.

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said on its Twitter that he acted in concert with non-factional MP of Ukraine Andriy Derkach, against whom the U.S. imposed sanctions in September 2020 for trying to influence the U.S. presidential elections in 2020, as well as others, associated with Russian intelligence.

"Russian influence agent Konstantin Kilimnik is wanted in the United States for obstruction of justice. Alongside Andriy Derkach and others linked to Russian intelligence, he tried to influence U.S. elections and damage U.S. ties to Ukraine," the message reads.

The embassy said that the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has put Kilimnik on the wanted list for obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.