Facts

19:15 18.03.2021

Russian Kilimnik, together with Ukrainian MP Derkach, tried to damage U.S. ties to Ukraine – Embassy

1 min read
Russian Kilimnik, together with Ukrainian MP Derkach, tried to damage U.S. ties to Ukraine – Embassy

Russian businessman Konstantin Kilimnik, business partner of Paul Manafort, ex-head of the campaign headquarters of 45th U.S. President Donald Trump (2017-2021), tried to influence the U.S. elections and damage the ties between the United States and Ukraine.

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said on its Twitter that he acted in concert with non-factional MP of Ukraine Andriy Derkach, against whom the U.S. imposed sanctions in September 2020 for trying to influence the U.S. presidential elections in 2020, as well as others, associated with Russian intelligence.

"Russian influence agent Konstantin Kilimnik is wanted in the United States for obstruction of justice. Alongside Andriy Derkach and others linked to Russian intelligence, he tried to influence U.S. elections and damage U.S. ties to Ukraine," the message reads.

The embassy said that the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has put Kilimnik on the wanted list for obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Tags: #usa #derkach
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:37 18.03.2021
U.S. Dept. of State calls on cos to stop participating in Nord Stream 2 project, warns of sanctions

U.S. Dept. of State calls on cos to stop participating in Nord Stream 2 project, warns of sanctions

13:18 16.03.2021
United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

17:28 10.03.2021
Markarova points to need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, political cooperation between Ukraine, United States based on bipartisan support

Markarova points to need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, political cooperation between Ukraine, United States based on bipartisan support

16:50 10.03.2021
Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine present 12 points to strengthen strategic partnership between two states

Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine present 12 points to strengthen strategic partnership between two states

10:26 09.03.2021
U.S. President Biden should forge direct, trusting relations with Zelensky – U.S. analysts, diplomats

U.S. President Biden should forge direct, trusting relations with Zelensky – U.S. analysts, diplomats

13:11 08.03.2021
Two Ukrainians extradited to United States on money laundering charges – embassy

Two Ukrainians extradited to United States on money laundering charges – embassy

16:11 05.03.2021
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken announces sanctions against Kolomoisky for his activities as head of Dnipropetrovsk region – embassy

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken announces sanctions against Kolomoisky for his activities as head of Dnipropetrovsk region – embassy

10:22 02.03.2021
U.S. Department of Defense announces new $125 mln aid to Ukraine

U.S. Department of Defense announces new $125 mln aid to Ukraine

13:48 26.02.2021
Russia's occupation, increasing militarization of Crimean Peninsula threatening world's common security – U.S. Dept of State

Russia's occupation, increasing militarization of Crimean Peninsula threatening world's common security – U.S. Dept of State

09:25 26.02.2021
U.S., marking seventh anniversary of Crimea's occupation start, calls on Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine – Embassy

U.S., marking seventh anniversary of Crimea's occupation start, calls on Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine – Embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. Dept. of State calls on cos to stop participating in Nord Stream 2 project, warns of sanctions

Lockdown introduced on territory of Lviv region from March 19 - Regional Administration

Zelensky sees no reason to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine in Ukraine

Ukrainian defender killed near Pivdenne in Donbas

Lithuanian President Nauseda calls for tighter sanctions against Russia

LATEST

Sailors from sunken ship return to Ukraine - Embassy in Romania

Lockdown introduced on territory of Lviv region from March 19 - Regional Administration

Zelensky sees no reason to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine in Ukraine

Ukrainian defender killed near Pivdenne in Donbas

Lithuanian President Nauseda calls for tighter sanctions against Russia

Supreme Court receives new lawsuits on appealing sanctions imposed against Medvedchuk

Digital Transformation Ministry to launch automatic sole proprietorship registration, taxes payment in Diia

Lithuanian President to speak in Rada on Friday

Tough lockdown for three weeks imposed in Kyiv from March 20 – Klitschko

Reintegration Ministry intends to prepare final version of draft law on state policy of transition period by June

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD