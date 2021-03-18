Lockdown introduced on territory of Lviv region from March 19 - Regional Administration

In connection with the increase in the number of COVID-19 diseases in Lviv region, the decision of the regional State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response recommends that local authorities introduce a number of restrictive measures in the region from March 19 to March 29 (with a possible extension - depending on the epidemiological situation), the press service of the regional state administration reported.

"Strengthening of quarantine is inevitable ... the epidemiological situation today is close to a critical level, so we recommend that you make a decision that in addition to quarantine restrictions ... recommend to the heads of local governments to establish additional restrictions on the administrative territories," said First Deputy Chairman of Lviv Regional State Administration Andriy Hodyk.

Restrictive measures include a ban on:

- reception of visitors by business entities that carry out activities in the field of public catering (bars, restaurants, cafes, etc.), except for the provision of catering services with the implementation of targeted delivery of orders and take-out orders and catering establishments at airports;

- reception of visitors in shopping and entertainment centers;

- reception of visitors in other establishments of entertainment activities;

- reception of visitors by business entities that carry out activities in the field of trade and consumer services for the population.

- receiving visitors to cultural institutions and holding all public events (except for official sports events included in the Unified Schedule of Physical Culture, Health and Sports Events of Ukraine);

- reception in gyms, fitness centers, swimming pools, visitors, except for athletes of the national teams of Ukraine and their coaches, subject to the appropriate sanitary and anti-epidemic measures;

- the work of catering establishments and places for food in hotels from 11:00 to 6:00 the next day, except for the provision of catering services in a hotel room at the request of customers;

- activities of non-food markets.

At the same time, it is allowed to receive visitors by business entities that sell goods on trading areas, at least 60% of which are intended for trade in food, fuel, medicines and medical products, hygiene products and household chemicals, communication means, print media, veterinary drugs, feed, seeds, plant protection products, without restricting the access of visitors to other goods presented in the assortment of these economic entities; trading activities with the implementation of targeted delivery of orders.

It is also allowed to carry out activities for the provision of financial services, collection and transportation of currency values, the activities of postal operators, as well as medical and veterinary practice, the activities of gas stations (without food zones), activities for the maintenance and repair of vehicles, computers, household goods, hairdressing and beauty salons by appointment, and telecommunication services.