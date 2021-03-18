Facts

10:54 18.03.2021

Number of Ukrainian users in social networks during year of quarantine grows by 7 mln reaching 60% of population – GlobalLogic

During the year of quarantine associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic from the beginning of 2020 to the beginning of 2021, the Ukrainian audience of social networks expanded by 7 million people, GlobalLogic said, citing the results of a study conducted on the basis of open data.

"At the beginning of 2020, there were 19 million users [of social networks] in Ukraine. In 2021, the figure reached 26 million. At the same time, the penetration of social networks has increased by half: now 60% of the country's population is registered in them, while in January 2020 it was only over 40%," GlobalLogic said in a report on Wednesday.

According to GlobalLogic, since 2019, the number of Ukrainians on Instagram has increased by 22% and on Facebook by 7%. Now they are used by 14 million and 16 million Ukrainians, respectively.

"Over the past year, the new social network TikTok reached 16% of users from Ukraine. Its growth was 500%. YouTube remains the most popular social network with coverage of 96% of users in Ukraine. On average, they spend about 40 minutes a day in the service," GlobalLogic.

The number of Ukrainian Internet users, according to the company, also increased by 2 million, which is 33% more than in 2019, and at the beginning of 2021 was almost 30 million, that is, about 67% of the country's population.

According to GlobalLogic, there are more Internet users not only in Ukraine, but also in the world: since 2019, their number has increased by 280 million.

In addition, due to the pandemic over the past year, people around the world have seen 57% more videos and movies, 37% more music and 15% more podcasts.

GlobalLogic used data from open sources such as Data Report, State Statistics Service, Kantar and PlusOne, as well as internal statistics, for its analysis.

Interfax-Ukraine
