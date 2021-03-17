Facts

14:55 17.03.2021

Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

The situation with the incidence of coronavirus in Kyiv continues to be complicated, and if no action is taken, the city will be in the "red" zone of epidemiological danger in a matter of days, said mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko.

"I think that this is a matter of several days. At most a week," Klitschko said on the air of the Ukraina 24 TV channel on Wednesday.

The mayor stressed that the virus mutates and becomes aggressive, and the number of hospitalized patients is increasing. As of March 17, Kyiv hospitals have over 3,700 beds for patients with COVID-19 occupied, out of a total of 4,500 beds.

Klitschko stressed that while maintaining such dynamics, vacant places in "coronavirus" hospitals may end in a few weeks.

"I am forced to appeal to the government with a demand to expand the list of anti-epidemic restrictions in force in the 'orange zone,'" he said and added that several options for enhancing quarantine are currently being considered, but only the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine can make such a decision.

Tags: #covid_19 #klitschko #kyiv
