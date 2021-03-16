Facts

18:53 16.03.2021

Danilov, OSCE representatives discuss security situation in Transnistria

2 min read
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov met with Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Transdniestrian settlement Thomas Mayr-Harting and Head of the OSCE Mission to Moldova Claus Neukirch, the NSDC press service said.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the current security situation in the region, in particular, in the context of the Transnistrian conflict and the strengthening of Russian influence on the processes in neighboring Belarus," the message said.

Danilov stressed that the situation in the region has remained extremely difficult for over 20 years, especially taking into account the Russian factor.

"Russia has never been engaged in a peaceful settlement," he said, stressing "the desire of the Russian Federation for constant escalation."

He also noted that the conflict in Transnistria region remains a challenge not only for Moldova and Ukraine, but also for the entire democratic Europe, against which the Russian Federation is also waging an information war.

Danilov said that by the decision of the NSDC of February 26, 2021 on urgent measures to counter threats to national security in the sphere of citizenship, put into effect by the decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky of March 4, the government was instructed to draft a bill that would resolve the issues of dual citizenship.

In turn, Mayr-Harting said that Ukraine has made a significant contribution to the process of peaceful resolving the conflict in Transnistria.

