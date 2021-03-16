Georgia, Poland on occasion of Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and Poland strongly condemn the temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation, and reaffirm their strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, according to the statements on the Foreign Ministries' websites.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia strongly condemns the occupation and annexation of the Autonomic Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation and the attempt to forcefully change the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine – an experience our country has already come through. This practice of occupation and annexation poses a serious threat to international security, peace and stability," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia said in a statement on its website.

The firm and consolidated position by the international community is of utmost importance in order to resist the ongoing aggression against sovereign states and to ensure peace and stability through effective use of international mechanisms on the ground, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia reaffirmed its firm and unswerving support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

"We emphasize the invariability of Poland's support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders [...] we invariably and strongly condemn the illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation and emphasize the need for the international community to continue the policy of non-recognition and restrictions in response to Russian aggression and the continuing occupation of the peninsula," the Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, published by the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland.

The ministry expressed its strong protest against the illegal actions carried out by the Russian Federation with the aim of "legitimizing and consolidating the illegal annexation."

"We strongly condemn the next cases of human rights violations in the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, illegally occupied by the Russian Federation, in particular the persecution of the Crimean Tatars. We call on the Russian Federation to unconditionally observe human rights [...]," the statement said.