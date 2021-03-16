Facts

16:06 16.03.2021

Georgia, Poland on occasion of Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

2 min read
Georgia, Poland on occasion of Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and Poland strongly condemn the temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation, and reaffirm their strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, according to the statements on the Foreign Ministries' websites.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia strongly condemns the occupation and annexation of the Autonomic Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation and the attempt to forcefully change the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine – an experience our country has already come through. This practice of occupation and annexation poses a serious threat to international security, peace and stability," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia said in a statement on its website.

The firm and consolidated position by the international community is of utmost importance in order to resist the ongoing aggression against sovereign states and to ensure peace and stability through effective use of international mechanisms on the ground, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia reaffirmed its firm and unswerving support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

"We emphasize the invariability of Poland's support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders [...] we invariably and strongly condemn the illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation and emphasize the need for the international community to continue the policy of non-recognition and restrictions in response to Russian aggression and the continuing occupation of the peninsula," the Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, published by the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland.

The ministry expressed its strong protest against the illegal actions carried out by the Russian Federation with the aim of "legitimizing and consolidating the illegal annexation."

"We strongly condemn the next cases of human rights violations in the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, illegally occupied by the Russian Federation, in particular the persecution of the Crimean Tatars. We call on the Russian Federation to unconditionally observe human rights [...]," the statement said.

Tags: #crimea
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:00 16.03.2021
Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

13:18 16.03.2021
United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

12:44 16.03.2021
UK to never recognize sham 'referendum' of Russia in Crimea – ambassador

UK to never recognize sham 'referendum' of Russia in Crimea – ambassador

12:00 16.03.2021
Zelensky on Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary: we unite world within Crimean platform to return Ukrainian to Ukraine

Zelensky on Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary: we unite world within Crimean platform to return Ukrainian to Ukraine

17:45 15.03.2021
Zelensky's press secretary launches own show on state TV channel Dim

Zelensky's press secretary launches own show on state TV channel Dim

16:28 15.03.2021
Chinese Foreign Ministry urges Ukraine not to politicize cooperation of Chinese companies with Crimea

Chinese Foreign Ministry urges Ukraine not to politicize cooperation of Chinese companies with Crimea

08:53 13.03.2021
Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

12:49 09.03.2021
MFA presents elements of Crimean Charter to ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine

MFA presents elements of Crimean Charter to ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine

14:50 04.03.2021
Human rights activists condemn verdict of Crimean activist Prykhodko, announce continuation of persecution of pro-Ukrainian activists in occupied peninsula

Human rights activists condemn verdict of Crimean activist Prykhodko, announce continuation of persecution of pro-Ukrainian activists in occupied peninsula

17:40 02.03.2021
Ukraine expects EU to impose sanctions against violators of rights, freedoms in occupied Crimea - MFA

Ukraine expects EU to impose sanctions against violators of rights, freedoms in occupied Crimea - MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Work of TCG political subgroup suspended until issue of removal of 'public experts' from ORDLO resolved – Harmash

SBU conducts searches at NSDC, Rada committees, Cabinet, MFA in case on drafting, ratification of 'Kharkiv agreements'

Religious leaders of Ukraine publicly vaccinated against COVID-19

Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

NATO committed to open door policy, support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg's annual report

LATEST

Work of TCG political subgroup suspended until issue of removal of 'public experts' from ORDLO resolved – Harmash

Agricultural Research Institute of Ukraine and Israel intend to establish cooperation - The Embassy

SBU conducts searches at NSDC, Rada committees, Cabinet, MFA in case on drafting, ratification of 'Kharkiv agreements'

Religious leaders of Ukraine publicly vaccinated against COVID-19

Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

NATO to analyze comprehensive aid package allocated to Ukraine for its further adaptation to Kyiv's modern needs – Secretary General's report

EU countries cannot share COVID-19 vaccines with Ukraine due to disruption of supply schedule – Kuleba

NATO committed to open door policy, support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg's annual report

Kuleba: no prerequisites for returning to 'business as usual' with Russia

Rada sends bill on amending Constitution on procedure for appointing, dismissing directors of NABU, SBI to Constitutional Court

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD