Lithuanian President to speak at Verkhovna Rada on Thursday – Razumkov

During his visit to Ukraine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will speak at the Verkhovna Rada, Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament Dmytro Razumkov said.

"On Thursday, the President of the Republic of Lithuania will visit Ukraine. There was an appeal to the Verkhovna Rada with a proposal for Mr. Nauseda's speech within the walls of parliament. I talked beforehand with representatives of all parliamentary factions and groups, they supported this initiative, I think we will be able to organize this process," Razumkov said at a meeting of the conciliatory council of the leaders of parliamentary factions and groups on Monday.