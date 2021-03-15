Facts

11:50 15.03.2021

Lithuanian President to speak at Verkhovna Rada on Thursday – Razumkov

1 min read
Lithuanian President to speak at Verkhovna Rada on Thursday – Razumkov

During his visit to Ukraine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will speak at the Verkhovna Rada, Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament Dmytro Razumkov said.

"On Thursday, the President of the Republic of Lithuania will visit Ukraine. There was an appeal to the Verkhovna Rada with a proposal for Mr. Nauseda's speech within the walls of parliament. I talked beforehand with representatives of all parliamentary factions and groups, they supported this initiative, I think we will be able to organize this process," Razumkov said at a meeting of the conciliatory council of the leaders of parliamentary factions and groups on Monday.

Tags: #rada #lithuania
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:32 11.03.2021
Zelensky congratulates Lithuania's President on Day of Restoration of Independence

Zelensky congratulates Lithuania's President on Day of Restoration of Independence

15:22 04.03.2021
Rada rejects bills on weapons legalization

Rada rejects bills on weapons legalization

12:29 26.02.2021
Lithuanian MFA: Sanctions against Russia will continue until it stops its occupation of part of Ukraine

Lithuanian MFA: Sanctions against Russia will continue until it stops its occupation of part of Ukraine

13:23 23.02.2021
Rada supports law on resumption of competitions for positions in civil service with president's proposals

Rada supports law on resumption of competitions for positions in civil service with president's proposals

11:43 17.02.2021
Delaying investigation of crimes committed during Revolution of Dignity unacceptable - Rada

Delaying investigation of crimes committed during Revolution of Dignity unacceptable - Rada

12:22 16.02.2021
Rada urges intl institutions to step up political, diplomatic, sanction pressure on Russia due to temporary occupation of Crimea

Rada urges intl institutions to step up political, diplomatic, sanction pressure on Russia due to temporary occupation of Crimea

10:07 16.02.2021
Rada registers bill on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution's requirements

Rada registers bill on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution's requirements

15:03 13.02.2021
Zelensky initiates bills to solve judicial system problems, powers of DACK to be reduced - press service

Zelensky initiates bills to solve judicial system problems, powers of DACK to be reduced - press service

12:19 13.02.2021
Journalists of 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels have their Rada accreditations taken away - MP

Journalists of 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels have their Rada accreditations taken away - MP

17:44 11.02.2021
MP Korniyenko on possibility of replacing Razumkov with Stefanchuk: So far, this is just rumor

MP Korniyenko on possibility of replacing Razumkov with Stefanchuk: So far, this is just rumor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Venediktova authorizes three new suspicions of ex-top managers of PrivatBank

Chief State Sanitary Doctor Liashko tests positive for COVID-19

Markarova announces plans to establish Ukrainian House in Washington

Zelensky signs law on Ukraine's joining agreement on cultural routes

Chinese Foreign Ministry urges Ukraine not to politicize cooperation of Chinese companies with Crimea

LATEST

Venediktova authorizes three new suspicions of ex-top managers of PrivatBank

Zelensky's press secretary launches own show on state TV channel Dim

Chief State Sanitary Doctor Liashko tests positive for COVID-19

Markarova announces plans to establish Ukrainian House in Washington

Zelensky signs law on Ukraine's joining agreement on cultural routes

Chinese Foreign Ministry urges Ukraine not to politicize cooperation of Chinese companies with Crimea

Active work on Big restoration project starts in March - Tkachenko

Some 147 historical, architectural reference plans approved – ministry

Prototypes of Neptune system handed over to Ukrainian Navy – Defense Ministry

Ukraine to issue intl vaccination certificate – Liashko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD