Ukraine's General Staff chief, Chairman of NATO Military Committee discuss current situation in Donbas - General Staff

On March 12, Commander-in-Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak held a telephone conversation with Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach, during which the current situation in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) and the further development of military cooperation between Ukraine and NATO were discussed, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces informed Air Chief Marshal Peach about the current situation in the area of the Joint Forces Operation.

"Russia's armed aggression in Donbas is the main threat not only to Ukraine and its national security, but to the security and stability of all countries of the Alliance," Khomchak said.

During the conversation, the parties paid special attention to the further development of military cooperation between Ukraine and NATO.

"During the telephone conversation, Colonel-General Khomchak thanked for NATO's support of our state and noted that the dialogue between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO maintains positive dynamics ... In addition, the interlocutors agreed to coordinate further joint efforts to deepen cooperation between NATO and Ukraine within the framework of the NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program, including during the next meeting of the NATO Military Committee with Ukraine in Brussels in the second half of March this year," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine summed up.