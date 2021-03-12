Zelensky, Netanyahu discuss possibility of travel between Ukraine, Israel on vaccination passports

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to consider the initiative to restore travel between Ukraine and Israel on "green passports," which are currently being received by Israelis who have passed two stages of vaccination.

"Grateful to [Benjamin] Netanyahu for his willingness to help speed up COVID-19 vaccine supply. I wish the people of Israel good health. Green passports can resume air travel between Ukraine and Israel. We are ready to discuss this initiative," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The head of the Ukrainian state also invited the head of the Israeli government to visit Ukraine. "Welcome to the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence," Zelensky said.

To date, passenger flights between Israel and other countries have been suspended. The exception is humanitarian special flights.

From March 7, the country is moving to the third stage of lifting restrictions that were previously imposed by the government because of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease. Many of the restrictions will ease the confirmation that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19 with two doses of the vaccine, and that at least a week has passed since the last injection for those with a so-called "green passport."

According to the Interfax-Ukraine tourism portal, Israel resumes international tourism from March 2021, and citizens of the country who have received a "green passport" will be able to travel without the need to undergo quarantine and pass a PCR test before departure and after landing.