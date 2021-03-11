Ukraine intends to monitor environmental situation in temporarily occupied territories using satellites

The Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories plans to introduce a mechanism for monitoring the environmental situation in the temporarily occupied territories using satellites.

"At the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, chaired by Deputy Minister Viacheslav Shapovalov, a meeting was held to create tools for monitoring and analyzing environmental problems that exist in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and adjacent territories," the ministry's press service said.

It is reported that topical tasks that the Ministry of Reintegration faces regarding the monitoring of environmental situation, engineering and transport infrastructure, assessment of risks of hazardous man-made events, including the creation of an Integrated System for Remote Monitoring and Management of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine and adjacent territories were discussed at the meeting.

"The Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, together with partners, plans to use satellite images, which are the most reliable sources of information about the territory of Ukraine, where state authorities are temporarily not fulfilling their powers," the message says.

In particular, it is envisaged: the use of satellite images to solve environmental problems (control of the development of landfills and their reclamation, preservation of soil from degradation, improvement of water quality); use of images to monitor changes in the engineering and transport infrastructure (updating the cartographic base, monitoring the development/degradation of infrastructure; modeling of existing systems); the use of satellite images for monitoring emergency situations (identifying areas of emergency situations, monitoring the development of emergency situations, forecasting and assessing losses).