Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine on Independence Day – MP

KYIV. March 8 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Deputy head of the Servant of the People faction Yevhenia Kravchuk said Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will visit Ukraine to celebrate the Independence Day of Ukraine.

"At a meeting with a delegation of MPs from the Servant of the People faction, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I confirmed his arrival in Ukraine for the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of Independence, at the invitation of Volodymyr Zelensky [...] It is very symbolic that the Patriarch who played one of the key roles for the independence and recognition of Ukrainian Orthodoxy, will arrive in Ukraine," Kravchuk said on her official Facebook page on Saturday, March 6.

The MP also thanked the Consulate General of Ukraine in Istanbul for organizing the meeting.