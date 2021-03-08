Facts

12:03 08.03.2021

British military delegation visits Donbas frontline zone

2 min read
British military delegation visits Donbas frontline zone

A delegation of the British Armed Forces has visited the zone of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas, the press center of the JFO headquarters said.

"During the visit, representatives of the foreign delegation familiarized themselves with the security situation in eastern Ukraine, and also assessed the effectiveness of the training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel in the framework of Operation Orbital. In particular, foreign representatives visited the Joint Center for Civil-Military Cooperation in Kramatorsk," the press center said on Facebook.

During a press briefing, JFO Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Eduard Moskalev and representatives of the Joint Center for Civil-Military Cooperation acquainted the delegation of the British Armed Forces with the security situation in the country's east. "Additionally, during the visit, the delegation familiarized themselves with the operation at the Mayorske checkpoint, after which the British military officials held a press briefing with [the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] OSCE representatives in Kramatorsk. The visit ended with a meeting with representatives of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs," the press center said.

In 2015, the British government, with the support of the House of Lords, decided to set up a training unit of British military instructors as part of Operation Orbital and send military personnel to Ukraine to help enhance the operational and combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it said.

Since March 2015, more than 22,500 servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been trained with the participation of British military instructors.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:03 06.03.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times, one WIA – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times, one WIA – JFO HQ

12:44 05.03.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians support govt's implementation of Minsk agreements on Donbas - poll

Almost half of Ukrainians support govt's implementation of Minsk agreements on Donbas - poll

09:45 05.03.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, no casualties – JFO HQ

15:39 04.03.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians in favor of implementation of Minsk Agreements on Donbas – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians in favor of implementation of Minsk Agreements on Donbas – poll

09:35 04.03.2021
Strengthening of EU, US sanctions against Russia necessary to reduce aggravation in Donbas - Kravchuk

Strengthening of EU, US sanctions against Russia necessary to reduce aggravation in Donbas - Kravchuk

09:25 04.03.2021
Armed Forces' soldier receives bullet wound as result of shelling of positions by Russian-occupation forces in Donbas

Armed Forces' soldier receives bullet wound as result of shelling of positions by Russian-occupation forces in Donbas

19:03 03.03.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times, no casualties – JFO HQ

10:57 03.03.2021
Avakov admits provocations, destabilization, aggravation of Donbas situation after imposition of sanctions

Avakov admits provocations, destabilization, aggravation of Donbas situation after imposition of sanctions

09:31 03.03.2021
Russia-led forces once violate ceasefire regime in Donbas in past 24 hours - JFO HQ

Russia-led forces once violate ceasefire regime in Donbas in past 24 hours - JFO HQ

17:26 02.03.2021
President of European Council calls on Russia to ensure full access of OSCE SMM to uncontrolled territories

President of European Council calls on Russia to ensure full access of OSCE SMM to uncontrolled territories

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records 5,572 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,734 people recovered – Stepanov

Some 15,758 Ukrainians vaccinated against coronavirus – Health Ministry

'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Zakarpattia region from March 8

Ukraine records 9,144 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Six Ukrainians killed in bus accident in Poland, 15 more hospitalized

LATEST

As result of fatal bus accident in Poland, 24 Ukrainians hospitalized, 9 of them are in grave condition – emergency service

Ukraine records 5,572 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,734 people recovered – Stepanov

Kravchuk: We are not asking Russia to resolve conflict, help us, there is no such appeal and never will be

Some 15,758 Ukrainians vaccinated against coronavirus – Health Ministry

U.S. charges against Kolomoisky may become grounds for opening NABU case – lawyer

'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Zakarpattia region from March 8

Zelensky, Duda send condolences on victims of accident with Ukrainian bus in Poland

Zelensky to open next Ukraine 30 forum on March 9

Ukraine records 9,144 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Six Ukrainians killed in bus accident in Poland, 15 more hospitalized

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD