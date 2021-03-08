British military delegation visits Donbas frontline zone

A delegation of the British Armed Forces has visited the zone of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas, the press center of the JFO headquarters said.

"During the visit, representatives of the foreign delegation familiarized themselves with the security situation in eastern Ukraine, and also assessed the effectiveness of the training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel in the framework of Operation Orbital. In particular, foreign representatives visited the Joint Center for Civil-Military Cooperation in Kramatorsk," the press center said on Facebook.

During a press briefing, JFO Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Eduard Moskalev and representatives of the Joint Center for Civil-Military Cooperation acquainted the delegation of the British Armed Forces with the security situation in the country's east. "Additionally, during the visit, the delegation familiarized themselves with the operation at the Mayorske checkpoint, after which the British military officials held a press briefing with [the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] OSCE representatives in Kramatorsk. The visit ended with a meeting with representatives of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs," the press center said.

In 2015, the British government, with the support of the House of Lords, decided to set up a training unit of British military instructors as part of Operation Orbital and send military personnel to Ukraine to help enhance the operational and combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it said.

Since March 2015, more than 22,500 servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been trained with the participation of British military instructors.