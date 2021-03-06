'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Zakarpattia region from March 8

Zakarpattia region is classified as a "red" level of epidemic danger due to COVID-19.

An extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response was held on Saturday, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchynov said.

"According to the results of the meeting, the State Commission decided to establish the "red" level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in Zakarpattia region from midnight on March 8, 2021 and to apply restrictive anti-epidemic measures in Zakarpattia region provided for the "red" level of epidemic danger," Nemchynov wrote in Telegram.