Saakashvili, ambassadors of G7 countries discuss new judicial reform in Ukraine

Mikheil Saakashvili, head of the Executive Committee of the Ukrainian National Reform Council, has discussed with the ambassadors of the G7 countries the new judicial reform in Ukraine. The meeting was held at the residence of the Italian ambassador in Kyiv.

"We had a very informative and constructive dinner with the ambassadors of the G7 Kristina Kvien (the U.S.), Takashi Kurai (Japan), Anka Feldhusen (Germany), Nicolas Harrocks (the UK), Etienne de Poncins (France), Larisa Galadza (Canada), and EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas at the residence of Italian Ambassador Davide La Cecilia. I familiarized the ambassadors with the plans of the National Rada reforms. We talked a lot about judicial reform, the first contours of which we will present in the coming days," Saakashvili said on Facebook on Friday.

"Polina Chyzh, director of international programs at the National Rada, spoke about the plans for judicial reform," he said.

Saakashvili earlier said proposals on judicial reform would be presented at the following meeting of the National Reform Council.

Ukraine's Council of Judges last week issued a statement in which it expressed outrage at Saakashvili's statements on the new concept for judicial reform.

Saakashvili said on June 30 that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had issued an order to discuss the fundamental concept for revolutionary judicial reform at the meeting of the National Reform Council in July.