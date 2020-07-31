Facts

10:20 31.07.2020

Saakashvili's proposals on judicial reform serve as invitation to discussion between specialists and society - Zelensky's advisor

The presentation of judicial reform by the head of the executive committee of the National Reforms Council under the President of Ukraine, Mikheil Saakashvili, is a broad invitation to a discussion on judicial reform, said Oleh Ustenko, an advisor on economic issues to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"In order to agree on a specific project of judicial reform with the President, it is necessary to understand how society sees it, namely, the specialists, employees of the judicial system itself, public activists, politicians and everyone who is interested in a modern, effective and transparent judicial reform. I am convinced that this dialogue can yield results," he said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Ustenko pointed out that the reform of the judicial system is necessary and interesting to everyone. "And the broader the discussion, the more points of view will be taken into account, the more ideas will be introduced for the improvement and change of the current system," he said.

Ustenko also noted that the judicial reform will give an additional impetus to boost investment activities in the country, which is part of President Zelensky's program.

Tags: #judicial_reform #saakashvili
