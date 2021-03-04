Poroshenko demands Zelensky return state guards to Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate ex-head Burba, who testified in 'Wagner members' case

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky should immediately return state guards to former head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Vasyl Burba, who testified about the failure of the operation to capture Russian terrorists by Wagner PMC (private military company), the fifth president, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko said.

"Recently, as the media said, former head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Vasyl Burba was deprived of his security. Maybe the participants in the crime dream that someone would destroy the main witness of high treason with them? I know well the track record of this officer, I know very well what he did for Ukraine and how he did harm to its enemies. I demand that Zelensky return the security to Burba as on behalf of the person most interested in the security of this intelligence officer," Poroshenko said in a video statement.

Poroshenko also said that European Solidarity requires the creation of a parliamentary temporary commission of inquiry to investigate the disruption of the special operation to detain "Wagner members."

"The president must instruct Servant of the People to immediately submit candidates to this commission, so that there is no suspicion that he is covering up someone from his inner circle, or, do not even think, himself," Poroshenko said.

"I am ready to testify to this commission. The truth is that in 2018 I gave authorization to prepare this operation, which is difficult in the history of the Ukrainian special services. The truth is that intelligence, in cooperation with Western partners, prepared it brilliantly, down to the smallest detail. And the bitter truth is that in the last hours before the arrest of the criminals, information about this fled to the Russian Federation from the Office of the Ukrainian President. In the summer of 2020, when I had not been there for over a year, it happened. And this is the direct responsibility of Volodymyr Zelensky," Poroshenko said.