Ukraine to remain in winter time if Rada has time to vote bill before March 25 – MP

Ukraine may finally switch to winter time if the bill on time keeping in Ukraine (No. 4201) is adopted at the final reading before March 25, 2021, Deputy Chairperson of the parliamentary committee for economic development Roksolana Pidlasa (the Servant of the People parliamentary faction) has said.

"According to the authors, and, in principle, the economic development committee supports this idea, Ukraine has to stay in the winter time. This is a time that we have from October 25 through March25. We hope to have time to vote the bill at the final stage before March 25, and we do not need to switch the clock on March 25," Pidlasa said at a briefing on Wednesday after the adoption of the bill at first reading.

According to the final provisions of bill No. 4201, if adopted it will enter into force three months after its publication in the Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper. In this regard, Pidlasa said that if the Rada is unable to pass the law before March 25, then between the first and second readings the parliamentarians will envisage an amendment according to which "time will be switched for the last time on October 25" in Ukraine.

"If the Rada manages to vote the bill [at the final reading] before March 25, 2021, then we will change this provision, and it will enter into force immediately, and we will not switch the clock on March 25. If there are any difficulties and we will not manage to vote, then we will switch the clock twice, but on October 25 it will be for the last time," the MP said.

The Verkhovna Rada on March 3, 2021 backed bill No. 4201 time keeping in Ukraine regarding the abolition of the twice-yearly time shift in Ukraine.