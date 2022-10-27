Ukraine switches to winter time on Oct 30

Ukraine switches to winter time on October 30, the Ministry of Economy has reported.

"October 30, 2022, at 04:00 Kyiv time, daylight savings time is canceled with the clock going back one hour," the press service of the ministry said in a statement.

The switch to winter and summer time takes place in accordance with the government resolution on the daylight savings time on the territory of Ukraine.

Thus, every year on the last Sunday of March at 3:00 clocks are set one hour forward and on the last Sunday of October at 4:00 one hour back.

"The time in Ukraine in winter is natural for the territory of our state, and matches its geographical location. And from the last Sunday of March to the last Sunday of October, daylight savings time is introduced to effectively use the daylight hours," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that the introduction of daylight savings time is a common world practice.