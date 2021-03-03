Facts

14:06 03.03.2021

Kyiv considers statement of so called 'DPR' as threat of one-side withdrawal of Russian side from 'ceasefire regime' - Kravchuk

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk has protested against the so-called "People's militia of the DPR" reports of allegedly obtaining "permits to conduct warning fire to suppress enemy firing points."

"The stance voiced by the head of the Ukrainian delegation: we regard this statement as a threat of the unilateral withdrawal of the Russian side from the ceasefire regime and a threat to the implementation of the Minsk agreements," a statement posted on the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian delegation in the TCG on Wednesday reads.

At the same time, the statement informs about the continuation of consultations.

Tags: #kravchuk #tcg
