Facts

17:00 02.03.2021

Yanukovych's spokesman denies he has frozen bank accounts, assets in Switzerland

2 min read
Yanukovych's spokesman denies he has frozen bank accounts, assets in Switzerland

Former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, who has been living in the Russian Federation since 2014, does not have frozen bank accounts and assets in Switzerland, said Yanukovych's spokesman Yuriy Kirasir.

"Once again we want to note that the Swiss authorities sent an official response to the request of the English lawyers of JHA LLP, representing the interests of V.F. Yanukovych, about the presence of bank accounts and economic assets belonging to the ex-President of Ukraine," ex-president's secretary said on Facebook on Tuesday, March 2.

He clarified that the document says that "there are no bank accounts or other assets in Switzerland in the name of President Yanukovych, which they have frozen."

Kirasir stressed that the asset freeze imposed by Switzerland "concerns other persons (i.e. not Yanukovych) listed in the Annex to the Ukraine-related asset freeze ordinance."

"The Swiss Federal Council does not clearly indicate who owns the '70 million Swiss francs,' but at the same time officially recognizes that they do not belong to President Yanukovych. We demand from the Swiss Embassy in Ukraine to publish a refutation to its message, which mentions inaccurate information in the relation to V.F. Yanukovych," said Kirasir.

As previously stated by representatives of the Swiss Embassy in Kyiv, Switzerland and Ukraine are working closely to return the frozen assets of Yanukovych and his entourage to the Ukrainian people.

Tags: #switzerland #yanukovych
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:53 18.02.2021
Yanukovych's lawyers fail to appear in Kyiv's court for considering their own claim

Yanukovych's lawyers fail to appear in Kyiv's court for considering their own claim

18:50 29.01.2021
Zelensky discusses implementation of infrastructure projects in Ukraine with top managers of Swiss Stadler Rail AG

Zelensky discusses implementation of infrastructure projects in Ukraine with top managers of Swiss Stadler Rail AG

12:28 26.01.2021
Supreme Court to consider appeal against convicted Yanukovych on March 15

Supreme Court to consider appeal against convicted Yanukovych on March 15

17:25 24.12.2020
Krykliy invites Switzerland to join implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in Ukraine

Krykliy invites Switzerland to join implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in Ukraine

15:04 22.12.2020
Yanukovych's lawyers say prosecutors disrupt hearing on choosing preventive measure

Yanukovych's lawyers say prosecutors disrupt hearing on choosing preventive measure

14:18 10.12.2020
Court continues hearing on choice of measure of restraint for Yanukovych in 'Maidan case' with free defense lawyer

Court continues hearing on choice of measure of restraint for Yanukovych in 'Maidan case' with free defense lawyer

16:54 20.11.2020
Yanukovych has another arrest in absentia, verdict in effect, judgment to detain him for applying measure of restraint – PGO

Yanukovych has another arrest in absentia, verdict in effect, judgment to detain him for applying measure of restraint – PGO

15:28 20.11.2020
Yanukovych's in absentia arrest canceled due to lack of evidence that he is put on intl wanted list - Court of Appeal

Yanukovych's in absentia arrest canceled due to lack of evidence that he is put on intl wanted list - Court of Appeal

14:28 16.11.2020
Court of Appeal cancels in absentia arrest of Yanukovych – ruling

Court of Appeal cancels in absentia arrest of Yanukovych – ruling

17:37 26.10.2020
Court to not choose preventive measure to Yanukovych due to violations of pretrial investigation's conditions – HACC

Court to not choose preventive measure to Yanukovych due to violations of pretrial investigation's conditions – HACC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends disembarkation/embarkation of passengers in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 7

There are no grounds for interrogating Poroshenko - SBI

NAPC head sends protocols to court against Tupytsky, convicted of conflict of interest due to undeclared plot in Crimea

Ukraine expects EU to impose sanctions against violators of rights, freedoms in occupied Crimea - MFA

Residents of occupied territories watch Dim TV channel

LATEST

Ambassador Korniychuk discussed the prospects for cooperation between Ukraine and an Israeli manufacturer of irrigation systems

Special flight for Ukrainians wishing to return from Israel, scheduled for March 4 - The Embassy

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends disembarkation/embarkation of passengers in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 7

There are no grounds for interrogating Poroshenko - SBI

NAPC head sends protocols to court against Tupytsky, convicted of conflict of interest due to undeclared plot in Crimea

Ukraine expects EU to impose sanctions against violators of rights, freedoms in occupied Crimea - MFA

Administrative Court of Appeal decides to wait for Constitutional Court's verdict on 'anti-Kolomoisky' law in case on legality of PrivatBank's nationalization

President of European Council calls on Russia to ensure full access of OSCE SMM to uncontrolled territories

Residents of occupied territories watch Dim TV channel

Zelensky hopes to further mobilize EU pressure on Russia in connection with Donbas situation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD