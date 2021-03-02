Yanukovych's spokesman denies he has frozen bank accounts, assets in Switzerland

Former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, who has been living in the Russian Federation since 2014, does not have frozen bank accounts and assets in Switzerland, said Yanukovych's spokesman Yuriy Kirasir.

"Once again we want to note that the Swiss authorities sent an official response to the request of the English lawyers of JHA LLP, representing the interests of V.F. Yanukovych, about the presence of bank accounts and economic assets belonging to the ex-President of Ukraine," ex-president's secretary said on Facebook on Tuesday, March 2.

He clarified that the document says that "there are no bank accounts or other assets in Switzerland in the name of President Yanukovych, which they have frozen."

Kirasir stressed that the asset freeze imposed by Switzerland "concerns other persons (i.e. not Yanukovych) listed in the Annex to the Ukraine-related asset freeze ordinance."

"The Swiss Federal Council does not clearly indicate who owns the '70 million Swiss francs,' but at the same time officially recognizes that they do not belong to President Yanukovych. We demand from the Swiss Embassy in Ukraine to publish a refutation to its message, which mentions inaccurate information in the relation to V.F. Yanukovych," said Kirasir.

As previously stated by representatives of the Swiss Embassy in Kyiv, Switzerland and Ukraine are working closely to return the frozen assets of Yanukovych and his entourage to the Ukrainian people.