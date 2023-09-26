National Police, State Bureau of Investigation gain access to Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal – NACP

The National Police of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have been connected to the Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal, the press service of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention of (NACP) has reported.

The NACP and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) previously received access to the portal. From now on, employees of these bodies will be able to report on a special resource about the facts of corruption that they were able to record.

"The NACP welcomes the initiative of law enforcement agencies, which promptly joined the message channel, and calls on other specially authorized entities in the field of corruption prevention to do the same. The National Agency provides advisory and practical assistance on the operation of the portal," the agency said.

Within 60 days from the launch of the portal, ministries, central executive authorities with special status, regional state administrations will be connected to the resource, and within 90 working days – the apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada, the secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Office of the President, apparatuses (secretariats) of the National Security and Defense Council, Central Election Commission, Accounting Chamber, Constitutional Court of Ukraine, state-owned enterprises, and others. Regional, city, rural and town councils will be connected next.

A unified whistleblower reporting portal, where citizens can report facts of corruption that they have witnessed, was launched on September 6, 2023. The specialized resource provides anonymous sending of messages by employees of organizations about corruption in their structures. Information from whistleblowers is promptly sent to its managers or authorized departments on the prevention and detection of corruption, and to a specially authorized entity in the field of combating corruption.