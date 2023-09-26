Facts

12:43 26.09.2023

National Police, State Bureau of Investigation gain access to Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal – NACP

2 min read
National Police, State Bureau of Investigation gain access to Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal – NACP

The National Police of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have been connected to the Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal, the press service of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention of (NACP) has reported.

The NACP and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) previously received access to the portal. From now on, employees of these bodies will be able to report on a special resource about the facts of corruption that they were able to record.

"The NACP welcomes the initiative of law enforcement agencies, which promptly joined the message channel, and calls on other specially authorized entities in the field of corruption prevention to do the same. The National Agency provides advisory and practical assistance on the operation of the portal," the agency said.

Within 60 days from the launch of the portal, ministries, central executive authorities with special status, regional state administrations will be connected to the resource, and within 90 working days – the apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada, the secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Office of the President, apparatuses (secretariats) of the National Security and Defense Council, Central Election Commission, Accounting Chamber, Constitutional Court of Ukraine, state-owned enterprises, and others. Regional, city, rural and town councils will be connected next.

A unified whistleblower reporting portal, where citizens can report facts of corruption that they have witnessed, was launched on September 6, 2023. The specialized resource provides anonymous sending of messages by employees of organizations about corruption in their structures. Information from whistleblowers is promptly sent to its managers or authorized departments on the prevention and detection of corruption, and to a specially authorized entity in the field of combating corruption.

Tags: #corruption #nacp

MORE ABOUT

12:58 21.09.2023
Head of Civil Service Agency: We must eradicate stereotype that all officials take bribes

Head of Civil Service Agency: We must eradicate stereotype that all officials take bribes

19:30 11.09.2023
Some 52.5% of Ukrainians believe criticism of govt for corruption neither destabilizes country, nor reduces partners’ trust

Some 52.5% of Ukrainians believe criticism of govt for corruption neither destabilizes country, nor reduces partners’ trust

19:09 11.09.2023
Some 55% of respondents think military assistance should be provided to Ukraine if it effectively fights corruption – poll

Some 55% of respondents think military assistance should be provided to Ukraine if it effectively fights corruption – poll

17:40 11.09.2023
Some 78% Ukrainians consider head of state directly responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations – poll

Some 78% Ukrainians consider head of state directly responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations – poll

18:21 05.09.2023
Attempts to interfere in NABU's jurisdiction are a threat to independence – heads of anti-corruption agencies

Attempts to interfere in NABU's jurisdiction are a threat to independence – heads of anti-corruption agencies

17:37 05.09.2023
Prosecutor General on initiative to equate corruption to treason: NABU, SAPO should not lose what they have

Prosecutor General on initiative to equate corruption to treason: NABU, SAPO should not lose what they have

19:34 04.09.2023
NACP opens access to register of corrupt officials

NACP opens access to register of corrupt officials

12:53 02.09.2023
U.S. National Security Advisor Sullivan meets with leaders of Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions

U.S. National Security Advisor Sullivan meets with leaders of Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions

15:52 31.08.2023
Zelenskyy: If corruption is not stopped in compliance with law, this poses threat to country's unity

Zelenskyy: If corruption is not stopped in compliance with law, this poses threat to country's unity

11:37 30.08.2023
NACP Head regarding case on constitutionality of provisions of law on corruption prevention: E-declaration again under threat

NACP Head regarding case on constitutionality of provisions of law on corruption prevention: E-declaration again under threat

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs law on replacing arrest with probation supervision

Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

List of priority reforms proposed as basis for consultations with Kyiv, stakeholders as part of continued support for Ukraine – US Embassy

As result of HIMARS strike on occupiers' HQ near Kherson, eight Russian officers killed, seven more wounded – SBU

Air defense destroys 26 of 38 Shahed drones attacked Ukraine on Tuesday night – Air Force

LATEST

Zelenskyy signs law on replacing arrest with probation supervision

Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

Russian Black Sea Fleet not to be able to maintain same level of control in Black Sea – British intelligence

List of priority reforms proposed as basis for consultations with Kyiv, stakeholders as part of continued support for Ukraine – US Embassy

As result of HIMARS strike on occupiers' HQ near Kherson, eight Russian officers killed, seven more wounded – SBU

Zelenskyy: Work on obtaining F-16s, long-range artillery continues

Norway to provide assistance to Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Air defense destroys 26 of 38 Shahed drones attacked Ukraine on Tuesday night – Air Force

Firms from 26 countries will take part in Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv - Zelenskyy

Occupants shell Kyselivka, Kherson region, five people injured – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD