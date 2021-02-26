Facts

15:59 26.02.2021

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on prosecution of those guilty of failure to comply with council decisions – decree

1 min read
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on prosecution of those guilty of failure to comply with council decisions – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated February 19 on the status of implementation of NSDC decisions.

The text of relevant decree No. 77/2021 dated February 26 is posted on the presidential website. The decree comes into force on the day of its official publication. Control over the implementation of the decision put into effect is vested in the NSDC Secretary.

The NSDC decision provides that the Cabinet of Ministers must ensure that the executive authorities comply with the NSDC decisions enacted by decrees of the President of Ukraine, as well as take measures to bring persons guilty of non-compliance with the NSDC decisions enacted in accordance with the established procedure.

The prime minister must take personal control over the activities of the heads of executive bodies to ensure the fulfillment of the tasks assigned to the relevant bodies by the decisions of the NSDC, enacted by presidential decrees.

Tags: #zelensky #nsdc
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:09 26.02.2021
Crimea was Ukraine's heart and it was torn out seven years ago – Zelensky

Crimea was Ukraine's heart and it was torn out seven years ago – Zelensky

12:50 26.02.2021
Zelensky increases staff of NSDC apparatus to 237 employees, approves its new structure – decree

Zelensky increases staff of NSDC apparatus to 237 employees, approves its new structure – decree

10:59 26.02.2021
President instructs to implement Ukrainian helicopters building program - Dpty Prime Minister

President instructs to implement Ukrainian helicopters building program - Dpty Prime Minister

21:34 25.02.2021
Ukraine interested in increasing presence of NATO forces in Black Sea - Zelensky

Ukraine interested in increasing presence of NATO forces in Black Sea - Zelensky

14:14 25.02.2021
Zelensky, Stoltenberg discuss Ukraine's NATO membership: our immediate goal is MAP

Zelensky, Stoltenberg discuss Ukraine's NATO membership: our immediate goal is MAP

11:36 25.02.2021
Ukraine's President honors memory of Lesya Ukrainka

Ukraine's President honors memory of Lesya Ukrainka

09:27 25.02.2021
Zelensky, Duda discuss Nord Stream 2, Poland's initiative to donate 1.2 mln doses of vaccine to Ukraine

Zelensky, Duda discuss Nord Stream 2, Poland's initiative to donate 1.2 mln doses of vaccine to Ukraine

13:23 23.02.2021
Rada supports law on resumption of competitions for positions in civil service with president's proposals

Rada supports law on resumption of competitions for positions in civil service with president's proposals

09:59 23.02.2021
Zelensky signs law to reduce VAT rate for certain agricultural products

Zelensky signs law to reduce VAT rate for certain agricultural products

09:07 22.02.2021
Zelensky to take part in All-Ukrainian Forum 'Ukraine 30. Infrastructure' on Feb 22

Zelensky to take part in All-Ukrainian Forum 'Ukraine 30. Infrastructure' on Feb 22

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

Japan never recognize Russia's declared 'annexation' of Crimea – embassy in Ukraine

Germany, chairing CoE's Committee of Ministers, urge Russia to comply with intl human rights standards in annexed Crimea

List of Kolomoisky's assets outside Ukraine, Russia ran to 18 pages in 2018 – court

Russia's occupation, increasing militarization of Crimean Peninsula threatening world's common security – U.S. Dept of State

LATEST

Ukrainians will be able to return from Israel on a special flight in early March - the Embassy

'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

Participation in elections to Russia's State Duma of residents of occupied Donbas, Crimea to call into question their legitimacy – Ukraine's MFA

Japan never recognize Russia's declared 'annexation' of Crimea – embassy in Ukraine

Normandy Four summit needed for progress on Donbas war resolution – Kuleba

Germany, chairing CoE's Committee of Ministers, urge Russia to comply with intl human rights standards in annexed Crimea

List of Kolomoisky's assets outside Ukraine, Russia ran to 18 pages in 2018 – court

Russia's occupation, increasing militarization of Crimean Peninsula threatening world's common security – U.S. Dept of State

Lithuanian MFA: Sanctions against Russia will continue until it stops its occupation of part of Ukraine

One enemy attack launched on Ukraine's positions, with no casualties reported – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD