Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on prosecution of those guilty of failure to comply with council decisions – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated February 19 on the status of implementation of NSDC decisions.

The text of relevant decree No. 77/2021 dated February 26 is posted on the presidential website. The decree comes into force on the day of its official publication. Control over the implementation of the decision put into effect is vested in the NSDC Secretary.

The NSDC decision provides that the Cabinet of Ministers must ensure that the executive authorities comply with the NSDC decisions enacted by decrees of the President of Ukraine, as well as take measures to bring persons guilty of non-compliance with the NSDC decisions enacted in accordance with the established procedure.

The prime minister must take personal control over the activities of the heads of executive bodies to ensure the fulfillment of the tasks assigned to the relevant bodies by the decisions of the NSDC, enacted by presidential decrees.