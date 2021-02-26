Facts

12:29 26.02.2021

Lithuanian MFA: Sanctions against Russia will continue until it stops its occupation of part of Ukraine

2 min read
Lithuanian MFA: Sanctions against Russia will continue until it stops its occupation of part of Ukraine

Lithuania will strive to maintain the sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation until it withdraws its armed forces and stops the illegal occupation of a part of the territory of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Lithuanian state said.

"We will continue to consistently implement the policy of non-recognition of the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol, and will seek to keep the EU and other international sanctions against the Russian Federation in place until Russia withdraws its military forces and ends the illegal occupation of a part of the territory of Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Lithuania said in its statement posted on Friday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania declares its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

"We strongly condemn the Russian military aggression against Ukraine that started seven years ago and still continues, and the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol in gross violation of international law. Today, bearing in mind the provisions of the United Nations General Assembly resolution 68/262, we urge the Russian Federation to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry of Lithuania called on Russia to stop systematically violating human rights and suppressing fundamental freedoms in the illegally annexed Crimea, as well as to end the repression of human rights defenders, journalists, civil society members, especially the Crimean Tatars, and to lift the ban on the activities of the Mejlis, a self-governing body of the Crimean Tatars.

"We call for the release of all unlawfully imprisoned Ukrainian citizens. We also call on the Russian Federation to end the militarization of the Crimean Peninsula and to ensure unhindered and free passage of all ships through the Kerch Strait to and from the Azov Sea," the ministry said.

Tags: #crimea #lithuania #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:41 26.02.2021
'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

15:22 26.02.2021
Participation in elections to Russia's State Duma of residents of occupied Donbas, Crimea to call into question their legitimacy – Ukraine's MFA

Participation in elections to Russia's State Duma of residents of occupied Donbas, Crimea to call into question their legitimacy – Ukraine's MFA

15:20 26.02.2021
Japan never recognize Russia's declared 'annexation' of Crimea – embassy in Ukraine

Japan never recognize Russia's declared 'annexation' of Crimea – embassy in Ukraine

14:19 26.02.2021
Germany, chairing CoE's Committee of Ministers, urge Russia to comply with intl human rights standards in annexed Crimea

Germany, chairing CoE's Committee of Ministers, urge Russia to comply with intl human rights standards in annexed Crimea

13:48 26.02.2021
Russia's occupation, increasing militarization of Crimean Peninsula threatening world's common security – U.S. Dept of State

Russia's occupation, increasing militarization of Crimean Peninsula threatening world's common security – U.S. Dept of State

13:09 26.02.2021
Crimea was Ukraine's heart and it was torn out seven years ago – Zelensky

Crimea was Ukraine's heart and it was torn out seven years ago – Zelensky

10:50 26.02.2021
EU to consider Ukraine's ideas on Crimea de-occupation

EU to consider Ukraine's ideas on Crimea de-occupation

10:29 26.02.2021
We commemorate memory of thousands of people who bravely protested Russia's disgraceful land-grab from Ukraine – UK Ambassador

We commemorate memory of thousands of people who bravely protested Russia's disgraceful land-grab from Ukraine – UK Ambassador

10:13 26.02.2021
Ukraine calls on all partners to join Crimean platform to de-occupy Crimea, bring Russia to justice – MFA

Ukraine calls on all partners to join Crimean platform to de-occupy Crimea, bring Russia to justice – MFA

09:25 26.02.2021
U.S., marking seventh anniversary of Crimea's occupation start, calls on Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine – Embassy

U.S., marking seventh anniversary of Crimea's occupation start, calls on Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine – Embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on prosecution of those guilty of failure to comply with council decisions – decree

'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

Japan never recognize Russia's declared 'annexation' of Crimea – embassy in Ukraine

Germany, chairing CoE's Committee of Ministers, urge Russia to comply with intl human rights standards in annexed Crimea

List of Kolomoisky's assets outside Ukraine, Russia ran to 18 pages in 2018 – court

LATEST

Ukrainians will be able to return from Israel on a special flight in early March - the Embassy

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on prosecution of those guilty of failure to comply with council decisions – decree

Normandy Four summit needed for progress on Donbas war resolution – Kuleba

List of Kolomoisky's assets outside Ukraine, Russia ran to 18 pages in 2018 – court

Zelensky increases staff of NSDC apparatus to 237 employees, approves its new structure – decree

One enemy attack launched on Ukraine's positions, with no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Supreme Court receives claim of 112 Ukraine TV channel in respect of which sanctions were imposed

Cyberattack on government e-document management system may be linked with Russian hackers - NSDC

Liashko: Neither British, nor South African, nor Brazilian strains of COVID-19 identified in Ukraine

Court agrees in saying Ukrainian police legally stop investigation in case involving incumbent U.S. president – Interior ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD