Shariy put on national wanted list – SBU

Blogger Anatoliy Shariy, who on Thursday, February 25, did not appear for interrogation at the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), was put on the national wanted list.

The SBU press center told Interfax-Ukraine, the intelligence service investigators familiarized the blogger's lawyer with the materials of the proceeding, which served to report the suspicion of his client.

Shariy's lawyer was also handed a petition to choose a preventive measure for Shariy, which will then be sent to the court.

Earlier, the SBU announced a suspicion of committing a crime to blogger Shariy, who "carried out illegal activities to the detriment of the country's national security in the information sphere."

Law enforcement officials said that Shariy's goal was to aggravate the social and political situation in Ukraine and incite interethnic and inter-confessional hatred within the Ukrainian state.

According to media, Shariy currently resides in Spain.

Former MP of Ukraine and member of the Supervisory Board of Ukrzaliznytsia Serhiy Leshchenko said in Telegram, citing his sources that "The Prosecutor General's Office is preparing documents for the extradition of Anatoliy Shariy from Spain, as well as putting him on the wanted list through Interpol."