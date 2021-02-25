Facts

09:27 25.02.2021

Zelensky, Duda discuss Nord Stream 2, Poland's initiative to donate 1.2 mln doses of vaccine to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a telephone conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed a joint position on Nord Stream 2, as well as the Polish initiative to allocate 1.2 million doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine to Ukraine.

"Andrzej Duda and I have a clear and unchanging position on Nord Stream 2. It must not be allowed. Nord Stream 2 is a trap for the whole of Europe. We are grateful to Joe Biden for the sanctions. Their further strengthening is the energy security of Europe," Zelensky said in his Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

According to the presidential press service, the leaders of the countries coordinated steps to further counter the Nord Stream 2 project and agreed to involve the international community as much as possible in this.

Zelensky said "this project [Nord Stream 2], in fact, is a trap for the whole of Europe. It cannot be allowed. Further tightening of sanctions against this project is a guarantee of Europe's energy security."

The interlocutors also discussed the activities carried out in Ukraine and Poland amid the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Zelensky appreciated Duda for the initiative to transfer 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Ukraine, which Poland plans to receive as part of joint EU purchases. "Thank you for the initiative to donate 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine," Zelensky said on Twitter.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this step is a powerful signal of solidarity with Ukraine, and expressed the hope that our country will be able to receive this vaccine in March, after the preparation and conclusion of the relevant contracts.

In addition, the sides discussed a number of infrastructure projects near the border between Ukraine and Poland. In particular, they discussed the construction and repair of roads and the modernization of entry-exit checkpoints.

The head of the Ukrainian state invited the President of Poland to visit Ukraine and personally take part in the celebrations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence and in the Crimean Platform summit. Duda said "he will do everything possible to attend the celebration of the anniversary of Ukrainian independence."

