Razumkov doubts bill on NABU to pass committee easily, two parliamentary readings

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov is not sure that the Cabinet of Ministers' bill on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) will easily pass the profile committee and two parliamentary readings.

"I am not sure that the bill on NABU will easily pass the committee, and then two readings in the parliamentary hall," Razumkov told Interfax-Ukraine.

He also said both supporters and opponents of the bill on NABU know the mechanisms of how to delay the adoption process, including through amendments.

"But as of today, if I am not mistaken, this issue has not yet been considered by the committee. By the way, the committee did not consider the bill prepared by the President's Office and also related to the powers of NABU," Razumkov said.