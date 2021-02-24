Facts

17:15 24.02.2021

Cabinet sets immigration quota for 2021

2 min read
Cabinet sets immigration quota for 2021

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has set the immigration quota for 2021 at 9,818 people.

The corresponding decision was made at a government session on Wednesday.

In particular, the quota for relatives of Ukrainian citizens (full brothers and sisters, grandparents, grandchildren and granddaughters) is 890 people; for persons who were previously citizens of the country - 396 people; for parents, spouses and minor children of immigrants - 2,140 people; and for scientists and cultural workers whose immigration meets the interests of Ukraine - 580 people.

For persons who have carried out foreign investment activities in the Ukrainian economy with foreign convertible currency in the amount of at least $100,000, immigration is established without restrictions.

In addition, this year, according to the quota, 5,706 highly qualified specialists or workers can immigrate to Ukraine, the urgent need for which is significant for the country's economy.

Among other things, a quota of 106 people has been established for persons who have served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for three or more years.

For persons who have continuously lived in the territory of the state for three years from the date of establishing the status of victims of trafficking for them, the quota has not been established.

Tags: #immigration
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:36 11.11.2020
Some 28% of Ukrainians would move to live in U.S. or EU countries if granted citizenship without conditions, only 5.8% to Russia – poll

Some 28% of Ukrainians would move to live in U.S. or EU countries if granted citizenship without conditions, only 5.8% to Russia – poll

17:02 05.03.2016
Estonia preparing to deal with illegal immigration

Estonia preparing to deal with illegal immigration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Razumkov proposes to amend law on sanctions

Part of Samara-Western Direction petroleum pipeline seized – SBU

Cabinet agrees to tighten restrictions on passenger traffic in regions with 'red' epidemiological regime

Ukraine starting COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday

British American Tobacco wins appeal against Antimonopoly Committee over UAH 450 mln fine

LATEST

G7 Ambassadors meet with NBU governor in Ukraine

Razumkov believes chances of law on Constitutional Court are high, taking into account Venice Commission's opinion

Razumkov doubts bill on NABU to pass committee easily, two parliamentary readings

Razumkov proposes to amend law on sanctions

Activist Sternenko is in Odesa detention centre until judgement comes into force – prosecutor

Part of Samara-Western Direction petroleum pipeline seized – SBU

Ukrainian citizenship can be obtained by confirming proficiency in Ukrainian language at B1 level

Ambassador Korniychuk presented his credentials to the President of Israel

Ukraine's transition to Latin alphabet will lead to loss of large layer of Ukrainian written culture

Cabinet agrees to tighten restrictions on passenger traffic in regions with 'red' epidemiological regime

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD