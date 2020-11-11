Press Conferences

14:36 11.11.2020

Some 28% of Ukrainians would move to live in U.S. or EU countries if granted citizenship without conditions, only 5.8% to Russia – poll

KYIV. Nov 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 27.9% of Ukrainians would move for permanent residence in the United States or the EU if now they were granted the appropriate citizenship without conditions, 68.7% would not have taken such a step.

According to the results of a poll conducted from October 17 to October 24 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday, under the same conditions, only 5.8% of Ukrainians would go to any place in the Russian Federation for permanent residence, and 91.7% would not do it.

Even on condition of receiving $100,000 of allowance in the Russian Federation, only 10.3% of respondents agree to move, and 85.9% do not agree to this option either.

Some 1,502 respondents were interviewed during the study. The survey was conducted using the CATI method (telephone interviews using a computer) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine. The sample is representative for Ukraine as a whole and for separate five macroregions (West, Center, South, East, Donbas). The statistical error of the sample (with a probability of 0.95 and excluding the design effect) does not exceed 2.6%.

