14:53 19.08.2021

Third of Ukrainian citizens would like to work abroad – Rating poll

KYIV. Aug 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – A third of Ukrainian citizens would like to work abroad, according to the results of the study "Generation of independence: values and incentives" conducted by the sociological group Rating and presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

Some 33% of respondents would like to work abroad, while 65% would not want to, and 2% of respondents found it difficult to answer.

Among the generation of Independence, 54% of respondents aged 16-24 years old expressed desire to work abroad, 44% didn't express such a desire, while 42% among 25-30 years old want to work abroad (56% do not want).

The motives of those who want to work abroad are the following: high wages - 71%, better living conditions - 57%, better working conditions - 22%, more opportunities for self-realization - 21%, other - 2%, and 1% found it difficult to answer the question.

The survey was conducted from July 20 to August 9, 2021. During the study, 20,000 respondents aged 16 and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, were interviewed using the CATI method (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. The sampling error is not more than 1.0%.

Tags: #conference #immigration
