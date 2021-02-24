Facts

11:18 24.02.2021

Medvedchuk, blacklisted by NSDC, establishes new media entity - Ukrainian culture minister

Medvedchuk, blacklisted by NSDC, establishes new media entity - Ukrainian culture minister

The Novyny Media Holding, which operates the blacklisted television channels 112 Ukraine, ZIK and NewsOne, has established the eponymous limited liability company, Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko said.

"The blacklisted 'Medvedchuk troika', which calls itself the Novyny Media Holding, has put on a new mask. It has established a same-name limited liability company. Perhaps, so that the NSDC [National Security and Defense Council] and SBU [Security Service of Ukraine] did not have to search for it for too long," Tkachenko said on Telegram on Tuesday evening.

The limited liability company was registered on February 18, "just two weeks after the anti-Ukrainian propaganda channels were banned from broadcasting in Ukraine," he said, adding that the company had 100 founders and a charter capital of UAH 100.

"It looks like Medvedchuk & Co (blacklisted by the Ukrainian NSDC) are looking for legal methods to resume the broadcast of Kremlin propaganda on our information space. No matter how many new LLCs they establish for UAH 100, the meaning does not change, and the state attention to their activity does not change, either," Tkachenko said.

On February 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enforced the NSDC order, which practically blocked the activity of the television channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK associated with Viktor Medvedchuk, a leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life. The NSDC imposed personal economic and other restrictive measures on Taras Kozak and the following legal entities: Ariadna TV, Novy Format TV, TV Vybor, Television and Radio Company 112 TV, Leader TV, Partner TV, Novyny 24 Hodyny (24 Hours News), and New Communications.

 

Tags: #medvedchuk #media
Interfax-Ukraine
