Merkel disappointed with lack of progress in implementation of Minsk agreements on Donbas

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated the lack of visible progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Ukraine.

"The Minsk process is a diplomatic tool, but I want progress," the chancellor said on Friday, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, which is taking place virtually amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

She said that "when it comes to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, we have not made any progress in recent years."

According to her, the Ukrainian conflict and Russia's behavior is one of the important topics facing the "transatlantic partnership" between the EU and the United States.

"Therefore, we need a tough agenda for Russia, a joint agenda. We must offer cooperation, on the one hand, but on the other hand, we must clearly understand our differences. I can only agree with the U.S. President on the issue of the strong EU. Unfortunately, this is not what Russia is doing at the moment," Merkel said.

Recently, doubts about the feasibility of the Minsk agreements have increased in Ukraine, proposals are being made to "modernize" them, but Kyiv officials say that, nevertheless, they do not intend to abandon them.