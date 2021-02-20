Facts

14:17 20.02.2021

Merkel disappointed with lack of progress in implementation of Minsk agreements on Donbas

1 min read
Merkel disappointed with lack of progress in implementation of Minsk agreements on Donbas

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated the lack of visible progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Ukraine.

"The Minsk process is a diplomatic tool, but I want progress," the chancellor said on Friday, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, which is taking place virtually amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

She said that "when it comes to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, we have not made any progress in recent years."

According to her, the Ukrainian conflict and Russia's behavior is one of the important topics facing the "transatlantic partnership" between the EU and the United States.

"Therefore, we need a tough agenda for Russia, a joint agenda. We must offer cooperation, on the one hand, but on the other hand, we must clearly understand our differences. I can only agree with the U.S. President on the issue of the strong EU. Unfortunately, this is not what Russia is doing at the moment," Merkel said.

Recently, doubts about the feasibility of the Minsk agreements have increased in Ukraine, proposals are being made to "modernize" them, but Kyiv officials say that, nevertheless, they do not intend to abandon them.

Tags: #minsk_agreements #merkel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:33 19.02.2021
Ukraine won't abandon Minsk agreements – Reznikov

Ukraine won't abandon Minsk agreements – Reznikov

17:03 16.02.2021
ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

13:05 13.02.2021
Ukraine to do everything to fulfill Minsk agreements on our part - Yermak

Ukraine to do everything to fulfill Minsk agreements on our part - Yermak

09:48 12.02.2021
Implementation of Minsk Agreements should be carried out by all parties on clear schedule, timely – Zelensky

Implementation of Minsk Agreements should be carried out by all parties on clear schedule, timely – Zelensky

15:28 11.02.2021
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Thursday regarding anniversary of signing Minsk Agreements

UN Security Council to hold meeting on Thursday regarding anniversary of signing Minsk Agreements

09:02 16.01.2021
Zelensky asks Merkel to help Ukraine get COVID-19 vaccine

Zelensky asks Merkel to help Ukraine get COVID-19 vaccine

17:27 15.01.2021
Zelensky, Merkel discuss coordination of actions to resolve situation in Donbas

Zelensky, Merkel discuss coordination of actions to resolve situation in Donbas

14:42 11.01.2021
Updating Minsk Agreements is precondition for any further progress – Reznikov

Updating Minsk Agreements is precondition for any further progress – Reznikov

18:11 16.12.2020
Berlin wants good relations with Russia, but does not forget about Ukraine, Navalny case – Merkel

Berlin wants good relations with Russia, but does not forget about Ukraine, Navalny case – Merkel

18:18 10.11.2020
Zelensky in phone talk with Merkel notes importance of continuing negotiations in Normandy Four format

Zelensky in phone talk with Merkel notes importance of continuing negotiations in Normandy Four format

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine ready for arrival of any type, quantity of vaccines against COVID-19 - Chief Medical Officer

Forced Russian passportization affects about 400,000 Ukrainians in ORDLO, more than 2.5 mln in Crimea – Reznikov

Medvedchuk calls sanctions imposed on him by Ukrainian authorities illegitimate

Danilov: Medvedchuk, his wife - terrorist group financing ORDLO fighters

Minister Tkachenko: NSDC decision is beginning of new era, when enemy is called by name

LATEST

Ukraine ready for arrival of any type, quantity of vaccines against COVID-19 - Chief Medical Officer

Forced Russian passportization affects about 400,000 Ukrainians in ORDLO, more than 2.5 mln in Crimea – Reznikov

Belarus registers 1,668 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

EC President says of difficulties with launch of production of vaccines against COVID-19

Zelensky: Work on creation of Museum of Revolution of Dignity to begin this year

U.S. should restore strategic dialogue with Ukraine – Volker

Moscow City Court credits another 45 days to Navalny's term to be served in Yves Rocher case

Medvedchuk calls sanctions imposed on him by Ukrainian authorities illegitimate

Pentagon chief reaffirms U.S. commitment to building up Ukraine's military capabilities to defend against Russian aggression

Georgia seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases, total number exceeds 268,000

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD