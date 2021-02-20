Facts

11:50 20.02.2021

Ukraine registers 6,295 COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths over past day

1 min read
Ukraine registers 6,295 COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths over past day

Ukraine reported 6,295 new COVID-19 cases, 4,539 recoveries, and 73 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Saturday.

"Ukraine registered 6,295 new COVID-19 cases on February 20, 2021. In particular, the virus was contracted by 429 children and 223 medical workers. Over the past day, 2,225 patients were hospitalized, 73 died, and 4,539 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook.

As of Saturday morning, Ukraine has seen a total of 1,299,967 coronavirus cases, including 25,045 deaths and 1,144,516 recoveries.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:56 20.02.2021
Belarus registers 1,668 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Belarus registers 1,668 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

13:45 20.02.2021
U.S. should restore strategic dialogue with Ukraine – Volker

U.S. should restore strategic dialogue with Ukraine – Volker

12:43 20.02.2021
Pentagon chief reaffirms U.S. commitment to building up Ukraine's military capabilities to defend against Russian aggression

Pentagon chief reaffirms U.S. commitment to building up Ukraine's military capabilities to defend against Russian aggression

12:35 20.02.2021
Georgia seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases, total number exceeds 268,000

Georgia seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases, total number exceeds 268,000

09:05 20.02.2021
Ukraine confirms participation in NATO operations – Ukrainian, U.S. defense ministers' call conversation

Ukraine confirms participation in NATO operations – Ukrainian, U.S. defense ministers' call conversation

14:58 19.02.2021
Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

13:13 19.02.2021
Number of deaths in Ukraine in Dec 2020 jumps by 42.9% compared to Dec 2019 - State Statistics Service

Number of deaths in Ukraine in Dec 2020 jumps by 42.9% compared to Dec 2019 - State Statistics Service

09:16 18.02.2021
Ukraine records 6,237 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,225 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 6,237 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,225 people recovered – Stepanov

09:01 18.02.2021
Ukraine, North Macedonia agree to develop tourism

Ukraine, North Macedonia agree to develop tourism

14:03 17.02.2021
Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine ready for arrival of any type, quantity of vaccines against COVID-19 - Chief Medical Officer

Forced Russian passportization affects about 400,000 Ukrainians in ORDLO, more than 2.5 mln in Crimea – Reznikov

Medvedchuk calls sanctions imposed on him by Ukrainian authorities illegitimate

Danilov: Medvedchuk, his wife - terrorist group financing ORDLO fighters

Minister Tkachenko: NSDC decision is beginning of new era, when enemy is called by name

LATEST

Ukraine ready for arrival of any type, quantity of vaccines against COVID-19 - Chief Medical Officer

Forced Russian passportization affects about 400,000 Ukrainians in ORDLO, more than 2.5 mln in Crimea – Reznikov

EC President says of difficulties with launch of production of vaccines against COVID-19

Merkel disappointed with lack of progress in implementation of Minsk agreements on Donbas

Zelensky: Work on creation of Museum of Revolution of Dignity to begin this year

Moscow City Court credits another 45 days to Navalny's term to be served in Yves Rocher case

Medvedchuk calls sanctions imposed on him by Ukrainian authorities illegitimate

President holds meeting on strategy for reintegration of temporarily occupied territories, national security buildup

Volodymyr, Olena Zelensky honor feat of Heroes of Heavenly Hundred

Danilov: Medvedchuk, his wife - terrorist group financing ORDLO fighters

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD