Ukraine registers 6,295 COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths over past day

"Ukraine registered 6,295 new COVID-19 cases on February 20, 2021. In particular, the virus was contracted by 429 children and 223 medical workers. Over the past day, 2,225 patients were hospitalized, 73 died, and 4,539 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook.

As of Saturday morning, Ukraine has seen a total of 1,299,967 coronavirus cases, including 25,045 deaths and 1,144,516 recoveries.