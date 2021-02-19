Facts

16:58 19.02.2021

National Spatial Data Infrastructure project presented to Zelensky

3 min read
National Spatial Data Infrastructure project presented to Zelensky

The National Spatial Data Infrastructure project (NSDI), which combines information of various types on a single cartographic basis and provides users with a simple search and unhindered access to any data at the national, regional and local levels, has been presented to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The president's press service said on Friday that the presentation of the project was attended by Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Roman Leshchenko and acting Chairman of the State Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre Oleksiy Pinchuk, and acting Chairman of the State Space Agency Mykhailo Lev, leading researchers of the Research Institute of Geodesy and Cartography, Manager of the USAID AGRO project Serhiy Kubakh.

The National Spatial Data Infrastructure project is being implemented within the framework of the land reform initiated by the president in 2019.

The meeting participants told Zelensky in detail about the project and the portal, which has now begun work in test mode.

The main uniqueness of the system is that all the data reflected in it is not collected physically, but integrated using online services. For example, if somewhere changes are made to town planning documentation or local orthophotomaps are updated, this will instantly be available for use on the national portal NSDI.

"This is very necessary for people. People who have been simply deceived for many, many years, they basically do not trust any system. Therefore, transparent authority must be transparent. If you download something and make it transparent, it must be updated constantly. It must to be alive. Live means a satellite. Yes, we do not have our own satellite yet, but we will build it and launch it this year," the president said.

Six cities of Ukraine are currently participating in the pilot project: Bila Tserkov, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Mariupol, Mykolaiv and Poltava, Kharkiv and Lviv regions, 75 amalgamated territorial communities from different regions of Ukraine and the project hosts more than 500 data sets of various types.

In the future, the participation of all cities and communities of the country is expected. The project was implemented in two stages. It is now expected to adopt the necessary regulatory documents for a full launch at the national level.

"The introduction of the NSDI on a national scale will contribute to the gradual complete digitalization of all processes and data in Ukraine, deregulation of existing procedures, opening information and creating added value, attracting more investment, especially at the local level, avoiding duplication of financial and human resources, ensuring effective government and public control. As a result, the full functioning of the NSDI will accelerate the economic development of the country, and the openness and accessibility of information will increase citizens' confidence in the authorities," the President's Office said.

Tags: #data_center #zelensky #infrastructure #digitalization
