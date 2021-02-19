Facts

11:49 19.02.2021

Kuleba: Recent wave of repressions against Crimean Tatars basis for introduction of new sanctions against Russia

2 min read
Kuleba: Recent wave of repressions against Crimean Tatars basis for introduction of new sanctions against Russia

The recent wave of repression by Russian law enforcement agencies against the Crimean Tatars in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (ARC) is the basis for the introduction of new sanctions against Russia, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Last year, I called on the European Union to introduce a sanctions mechanism as a response to the violation of human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. We will consistently insist that new sanctions should be introduced for this. Therefore, soon, perhaps even today, I will sign these documents. We will again turn to the European Union with a request to impose sanctions against Russia," Kuleba said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

He added that repressions against Crimean Tatars will also become a topic of discussion at the UN General Assembly. According to the head of the Foreign Ministry, Ukraine on the eve began preparations for communications with the European Union on this issue.

"We are preparing for the discussion at a session in the UN General Assembly of issues on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories. Therefore, the preparation is very carefully carried out. We are preparing facts proving the actions and additional arguments. I am absolutely sure that this event will end successfully for Ukraine and will become another defeat for Russian diplomacy in the international arena in its attempts to justify her aggression against Ukraine," Kuleba said.

As reported, in early hours of February 17, officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation came to search the houses of the Crimean Tatars in the occupied Crimea.

According to available information, the men were detained and charged under Article 205.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (organizing the activities of a terrorist organization and participating in the activities of such an organization). Similar charges have been brought against the authorities of the occupation administration in the so-called Hizb ut-Tahrir (Muslim religious organization) cases.

On February 23, a meeting of the UN General Assembly is taking place, during which a report on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is to be presented.

Tags: #crimea #kuleba #tatars
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:14 19.02.2021
Kuleba: There is no need to talk about lack of communication between Ukraine and U.S.

Kuleba: There is no need to talk about lack of communication between Ukraine and U.S.

20:16 18.02.2021
Kyiv's presidential representative office in ARC refutes info about resumption of railway communication with Crimea before peninsula's de-occupation

Kyiv's presidential representative office in ARC refutes info about resumption of railway communication with Crimea before peninsula's de-occupation

10:40 18.02.2021
Stronger Together: Ukraine, NATO to overcome all challenges in future – Kuleba

Stronger Together: Ukraine, NATO to overcome all challenges in future – Kuleba

13:18 17.02.2021
Police open criminal proceedings on facts of illegal searches, detentions in occupied Crimea

Police open criminal proceedings on facts of illegal searches, detentions in occupied Crimea

08:52 17.02.2021
Minsk process has not yet exhausted its potential – Kuleba

Minsk process has not yet exhausted its potential – Kuleba

12:22 16.02.2021
Rada urges intl institutions to step up political, diplomatic, sanction pressure on Russia due to temporary occupation of Crimea

Rada urges intl institutions to step up political, diplomatic, sanction pressure on Russia due to temporary occupation of Crimea

14:50 12.02.2021
European Parliament supports establishment of Crimean Platform

European Parliament supports establishment of Crimean Platform

14:30 08.02.2021
Introduction of artificial control to curb mobility to throw humanity into even worse past than pandemic itself – Kuleba

Introduction of artificial control to curb mobility to throw humanity into even worse past than pandemic itself – Kuleba

09:15 03.02.2021
Kuleba: Russia must be forced to respect human rights, freedoms

Kuleba: Russia must be forced to respect human rights, freedoms

10:42 02.02.2021
There is every reason to foresee United States to be more active in resolving conflict in Donbas – Kuleba

There is every reason to foresee United States to be more active in resolving conflict in Donbas – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

Ukraine won't abandon Minsk agreements – Reznikov

Number of deaths in Ukraine in Dec 2020 jumps by 42.9% compared to Dec 2019 - State Statistics Service

Zelensky backs restoration of competitions for positions in civil service, but changes needed in law adopted by Rada

LATEST

National Spatial Data Infrastructure project presented to Zelensky

Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

Court of Appeal to continue trial on ban of 'Vasyl Stus Case' book on March 19

Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

Ukraine won't abandon Minsk agreements – Reznikov

Number of deaths in Ukraine in Dec 2020 jumps by 42.9% compared to Dec 2019 - State Statistics Service

UIA from March will resume several flights canceled due to quarantine

MFA confirms injury of three Ukrainians in accident in Egypt

Zelensky backs restoration of competitions for positions in civil service, but changes needed in law adopted by Rada

Stepanov leaves for India to negotiate additional volumes of Oxford/AstraZeneca, NovaVax vaccines in 2021-2022

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD