Yanukovych's lawyers fail to appear in Kyiv's court for considering their own claim

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's lawyers did not appear in Kyiv's Court of Appeal for considering their own complaint.

According to the Advocacy Advisory Group on Facebook, the ex-president's defenders ignored the meeting at which it was supposed to consider the lawyers' appeal against the decision of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv dated May 4, 2020 on choosing a preventive measure to Yanukovych in the form of detention.

"The court granted the motion of the prosecutor's office to attract a lawyer from the center of the free legal aid to defend Yanukovych," the message posted on Thursday says.

It also indicates that the next meeting on this issue will begin at 10:30 on February 25.