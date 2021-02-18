Facts

19:53 18.02.2021

Yanukovych's lawyers fail to appear in Kyiv's court for considering their own claim

1 min read
Yanukovych's lawyers fail to appear in Kyiv's court for considering their own claim

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's lawyers did not appear in Kyiv's Court of Appeal for considering their own complaint.

According to the Advocacy Advisory Group on Facebook, the ex-president's defenders ignored the meeting at which it was supposed to consider the lawyers' appeal against the decision of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv dated May 4, 2020 on choosing a preventive measure to Yanukovych in the form of detention.

"The court granted the motion of the prosecutor's office to attract a lawyer from the center of the free legal aid to defend Yanukovych," the message posted on Thursday says.

It also indicates that the next meeting on this issue will begin at 10:30 on February 25.

Tags: #lawyers #yanukovych
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:28 26.01.2021
Supreme Court to consider appeal against convicted Yanukovych on March 15

Supreme Court to consider appeal against convicted Yanukovych on March 15

15:04 22.12.2020
Yanukovych's lawyers say prosecutors disrupt hearing on choosing preventive measure

Yanukovych's lawyers say prosecutors disrupt hearing on choosing preventive measure

14:18 10.12.2020
Court continues hearing on choice of measure of restraint for Yanukovych in 'Maidan case' with free defense lawyer

Court continues hearing on choice of measure of restraint for Yanukovych in 'Maidan case' with free defense lawyer

16:54 20.11.2020
Yanukovych has another arrest in absentia, verdict in effect, judgment to detain him for applying measure of restraint – PGO

Yanukovych has another arrest in absentia, verdict in effect, judgment to detain him for applying measure of restraint – PGO

15:28 20.11.2020
Yanukovych's in absentia arrest canceled due to lack of evidence that he is put on intl wanted list - Court of Appeal

Yanukovych's in absentia arrest canceled due to lack of evidence that he is put on intl wanted list - Court of Appeal

14:28 16.11.2020
Court of Appeal cancels in absentia arrest of Yanukovych – ruling

Court of Appeal cancels in absentia arrest of Yanukovych – ruling

17:37 26.10.2020
Court to not choose preventive measure to Yanukovych due to violations of pretrial investigation's conditions – HACC

Court to not choose preventive measure to Yanukovych due to violations of pretrial investigation's conditions – HACC

16:19 26.10.2020
HACC refuses to take Yanukovych into custody on Mezhyhirya case – Transparency International Ukraine

HACC refuses to take Yanukovych into custody on Mezhyhirya case – Transparency International Ukraine

17:26 11.09.2020
Poroshenko's lawyers expect start-up of investigation of Kuznya on Rybalsky, Pryamiy TV

Poroshenko's lawyers expect start-up of investigation of Kuznya on Rybalsky, Pryamiy TV

13:57 07.08.2020
Zelensky on appointment of Tatarov: It is unfair to consider all officials of Yanukovych time as representatives of old government

Zelensky on appointment of Tatarov: It is unfair to consider all officials of Yanukovych time as representatives of old government

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Pfizer vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine in late Feb - early March – UNICEF

Ukrainian law enforcers serve Russia's Dpty Defense Minister with charges due to events in Debaltseve, Ilovaisk

Corpus delicti required for PrivatBank case – prosecutor general

PGO working with several cases concerning Naftogaz, its audit

Ukraine records 6,237 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,225 people recovered – Stepanov

LATEST

Kyiv's presidential representative office in ARC refutes info about resumption of railway communication with Crimea before peninsula's de-occupation

Honorary Consulate of Croatia opened in Ivano-Frankivsk

Ukraine to chair EU Strategy for Danube region

Pfizer vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine in late Feb - early March – UNICEF

Number of Ukrainians down by 314,000 in 2020 - State Statistics Service

Boris Lozhkin: US and Ukraine are united by the example of the family of Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Zelensky: digital transformation projects will allow Ukraine enter top 20 digital states in a few years

Ukraine convenes UNGA meeting on situation in Crimea, Donbas in Feb - Permanent Ukraine's Rep

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's commitment to reform High Council of Justice, energy policy to conclude review of IMF programme

Ukrainian law enforcers serve Russia's Dpty Defense Minister with charges due to events in Debaltseve, Ilovaisk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD