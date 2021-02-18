Facts

Honorary Consulate of Croatia opened in Ivano-Frankivsk

On February 18, on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the Republic of Croatia, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Enin took part in the inauguration of the Honorary Consulate of Croatia in Ivano-Frankivsk, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

"Croatia has always resolutely supported and supports the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine, categorically condemns Russian aggression against Ukraine, helps restore the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our state. We highly appreciate this," the Foreign Ministry," the press service quoted Enin as saying on Thursday.

The Deputy Minister stressed that the Ukrainian and Croatian peoples are united by long-standing traditions of friendship and mutual respect. According to him, the Honorary Consulate of Croatia in Ivano-Frankovsk will contribute to the deepening of mutually beneficial relations between Ukraine and Croatia in the spheres of trade, investment, tourism, culture, education and science.

The diplomat expressed confidence that, thanks to the active work of honorary consul Vitaliy Zapukhliak, Ukraine and Croatia will have the opportunity to increase the volume of bilateral trade and attract new investments.

