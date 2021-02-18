Number of Ukrainians down by 314,000 in 2020 - State Statistics Service

During 2020, the number of residents of Ukraine decreased by 314,062 people and reached 41.59 million Ukrainians, according to data from the State Statistics Service.

"The population in Ukraine, according to estimates, as of January 1, 2021, amounted to 41,588 people," an express release of the State Statistics Service published on Thursday says.

It indicates that the number of deaths in Ukraine significantly exceeds the number of children born alive (48 live births per 100 Ukrainians who died).

At the same time, last year the population decline was mainly due to natural reasons (616,835 deaths), and migration abroad had little effect on the number of inhabitants of our country (only 9,316 Ukrainians migrated over the year).

At the same time, in 2019, the number of migrants was more than twice as high (21,512), and the number of residents of Ukraine as a whole decreased by 250,785, which is 63,200 less than in 2020.