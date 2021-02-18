Facts

13:06 18.02.2021

Ukraine intends to complete North Crimean Canal dam to exclude water supply to occupied Crimea

2 min read
Ukraine intends to complete North Crimean Canal dam to exclude water supply to occupied Crimea

Ukraine intends to complete the dam on the North Crimean Canal, which will exclude the possibility of supplying water to the temporarily occupied peninsula until Russia returns it to Ukraine, permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea Anton Korynevych says.

"They intend to complete the dam on the North Crimean Canal in Ukraine. As this should maximally exclude the ingress of water into the Crimea, temporarily occupied by Russia. It should also improve melioration measures of Kherson region," the press service of the Permanent Mission of the President of Ukraine to the ARC quotes Korynevych on its Facebook page on Wednesday, February 17.

According to him, now there is a need to complete the dam at the 107th kilometer of the canal.

At a meeting with head of the North Crimean Canal Serhiy Shevchenko on Wednesday, February 17, Korynevych said that "Ukraine will not restore the water supply to the peninsula until the moment of its de-occupation."

The meeting participants also discussed issues important for the functioning of the canal, in particular, the need to strengthen the structures.

As reported, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia said that the resumption of the Dnieper water supply to the annexed Crimea can be discussed only when Russia officially makes such a request to Ukrainian authorities, and also recognizes itself as an occupying country.

Tags: #canal #crimean
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

08:40 31.03.2019
Twenty-three earlier detained Crimean Tatars transported to Rostov region, to be placed in five detention facilities – Denisova

Twenty-three earlier detained Crimean Tatars transported to Rostov region, to be placed in five detention facilities – Denisova

15:04 03.11.2018
Turkey's support of Crimean Tatars is very important for Ukraine – Poroshenko

Turkey's support of Crimean Tatars is very important for Ukraine – Poroshenko

18:12 30.10.2018
Crimea's occupation authorities release 7 Ukrainian seamen, Nord's members cross border under Ukraine's legislation

Crimea's occupation authorities release 7 Ukrainian seamen, Nord's members cross border under Ukraine's legislation

17:47 23.10.2018
Crimean Titan chemical plant resumes operation after six weeks of idling

Crimean Titan chemical plant resumes operation after six weeks of idling

19:00 29.08.2018
Ukraine planning to sanction 19 companies over Crimean Bridge

Ukraine planning to sanction 19 companies over Crimean Bridge

13:24 16.05.2018
U.S. State Dept. believes Crimean bridge to adversely affect people, peninsula

U.S. State Dept. believes Crimean bridge to adversely affect people, peninsula

16:27 24.04.2018
Ukraine asks ICJ to clarify order on lawsuit against Russia, namely on resumption of Mejlis activity

Ukraine asks ICJ to clarify order on lawsuit against Russia, namely on resumption of Mejlis activity

12:21 13.03.2018
Klimkin calls on Crimean residents to neither vote or help organize presidential elections in Russia

Klimkin calls on Crimean residents to neither vote or help organize presidential elections in Russia

09:51 21.02.2018
Foreign Ministry demands from Russia to end politically motivated persecution of Crimean Tatars

Foreign Ministry demands from Russia to end politically motivated persecution of Crimean Tatars

17:55 23.11.2017
Klimkin says he discussed in Brussels Russian authorities' crimes in Crimea

Klimkin says he discussed in Brussels Russian authorities' crimes in Crimea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian law enforcers serve Russia's Dpty Defense Minister with charges due to events in Debaltseve, Ilovaisk

Corpus delicti required for PrivatBank case – prosecutor general

PGO working with several cases concerning Naftogaz, its audit

Ukraine records 6,237 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,225 people recovered – Stepanov

Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

LATEST

Ukraine convenes UNGA meeting on situation in Crimea, Donbas in Feb - Permanent Ukraine's Rep

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's commitment to reform High Council of Justice, energy policy to conclude review of IMF programme

Ukrainian law enforcers serve Russia's Dpty Defense Minister with charges due to events in Debaltseve, Ilovaisk

Shmyhal to EU ambassadors: there is shortage of COVID-19 vaccines now, EU countries also feel it

More than hundred applicants run for SAPO head position - Venediktova

New SAPO head must work with Rotterdam + formula case – prosecutor general

Corpus delicti required for PrivatBank case – prosecutor general

PGO working with several cases concerning Naftogaz, its audit

Georgian PM Gakharia announces his resignation

Group of hackers who hacked servers of European, American companies, exposed in Kyiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD