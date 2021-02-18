Ukraine intends to complete North Crimean Canal dam to exclude water supply to occupied Crimea

Ukraine intends to complete the dam on the North Crimean Canal, which will exclude the possibility of supplying water to the temporarily occupied peninsula until Russia returns it to Ukraine, permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea Anton Korynevych says.

"They intend to complete the dam on the North Crimean Canal in Ukraine. As this should maximally exclude the ingress of water into the Crimea, temporarily occupied by Russia. It should also improve melioration measures of Kherson region," the press service of the Permanent Mission of the President of Ukraine to the ARC quotes Korynevych on its Facebook page on Wednesday, February 17.

According to him, now there is a need to complete the dam at the 107th kilometer of the canal.

At a meeting with head of the North Crimean Canal Serhiy Shevchenko on Wednesday, February 17, Korynevych said that "Ukraine will not restore the water supply to the peninsula until the moment of its de-occupation."

The meeting participants also discussed issues important for the functioning of the canal, in particular, the need to strengthen the structures.

As reported, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia said that the resumption of the Dnieper water supply to the annexed Crimea can be discussed only when Russia officially makes such a request to Ukrainian authorities, and also recognizes itself as an occupying country.