NATO announces number of activities in 2021 to improve interoperability with Ukraine

NATO will conduct additional activities with Ukraine in 2021 to improve interoperability, Director of the NATO Information and Documentation Centre in Ukraine Vineta Kleine has said.

"As an Enhanced Opportunities Partner, Ukraine will be able to gain new opportunities. This includes improved access to interoperability programs, conducting exercises, sharing information and also learning from our common experience. NATO is also working with partners from Ukraine on practical initiatives, and this year we will work along with Ukraine, in order to improve our program, there will be additional activities to improve our interoperability," Kleine said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

She said NATO supports and will support Ukraine in its efforts to ensure security and peace for Ukraine. "We will continue to support Ukraine with our consultations and new opportunities," the director of the NATO Information and Documentation Centre in Ukraine said.

Kleine also said that NATO welcomes Ukraine's efforts to develop a national resilience system and pledged that the Alliance will support Ukraine in its efforts to improve resilience.