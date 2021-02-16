Facts

10:07 16.02.2021

Rada registers bill on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution's requirements

1 min read
Rada registers bill on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution's requirements

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has registered a bill on amendments to some laws of Ukraine on bringing the status of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) in line with the requirements of the Constitution of Ukraine.

According to the parliament's website, bill No. 5070 was registered on Monday, February 15.

The initiator of the bill is Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. The text of the bill and accompanying documents have not yet been made public.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to bring the status of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) in line with the requirements of the Constitution. The relevant bill was approved at an extraordinary meeting of the government on February 15, a source in the government told Interfax-Ukraine.

Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska said on Facebook that the government-approved bill on the status of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine states that during the selection of a new director of NABU, the powers of the director will be performed by the first deputy director of NABU.

Tags: #rada #nabu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:22 16.02.2021
Rada urges intl institutions to step up political, diplomatic, sanction pressure on Russia due to temporary occupation of Crimea

Rada urges intl institutions to step up political, diplomatic, sanction pressure on Russia due to temporary occupation of Crimea

16:53 13.02.2021
Interrogation of NABU Director Sytnyk canceled - Prosecutor General

Interrogation of NABU Director Sytnyk canceled - Prosecutor General

15:03 13.02.2021
Zelensky initiates bills to solve judicial system problems, powers of DACK to be reduced - press service

Zelensky initiates bills to solve judicial system problems, powers of DACK to be reduced - press service

12:19 13.02.2021
Journalists of 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels have their Rada accreditations taken away - MP

Journalists of 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels have their Rada accreditations taken away - MP

17:44 11.02.2021
MP Korniyenko on possibility of replacing Razumkov with Stefanchuk: So far, this is just rumor

MP Korniyenko on possibility of replacing Razumkov with Stefanchuk: So far, this is just rumor

14:16 10.02.2021
NABU launches probe into procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

NABU launches probe into procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

13:50 10.02.2021
NABU conducts searches at Energoatom – Sytnyk

NABU conducts searches at Energoatom – Sytnyk

11:10 10.02.2021
Opposition Platform-For Life, European Solidarity, Servant of People, Batkivschyna would enter Rada, if elections were held in near future – poll

Opposition Platform-For Life, European Solidarity, Servant of People, Batkivschyna would enter Rada, if elections were held in near future – poll

15:18 09.02.2021
NABU closes case of alleged embezzlement of $100 bln – Poroshenko's lawyers

NABU closes case of alleged embezzlement of $100 bln – Poroshenko's lawyers

11:26 09.02.2021
Rada intends to increase requirements for natural monopolies in gas, electricity, water, heat supply markets

Rada intends to increase requirements for natural monopolies in gas, electricity, water, heat supply markets

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

SBU announces suspicion to blogger Shariy

Liashko to urgently leave for Ivano-Frankivsk region due to COVID-19 outbreak – meeting with Zelensky

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 applies for registration in Ukraine

Rada urges intl institutions to step up political, diplomatic, sanction pressure on Russia due to temporary occupation of Crimea

LATEST

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times since midnight, no casualties

Zelensky forms Advisory Council on promoting development of general secondary education system – decree

ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

SBU announces suspicion to blogger Shariy

Association of Ukrainian Human Rights Monitors records 52 cases of pressure on civil activists

Liashko to urgently leave for Ivano-Frankivsk region due to COVID-19 outbreak – meeting with Zelensky

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 applies for registration in Ukraine

European Solidarity co-chairperson Gerashchenko walks out of TV studio because of Arestovych's sexist statements

Kravchuk should not be blamed for speaking on Russian TV channel, he tries to convey Ukrainian point of view to Russian audience – Arestovych

Zelensky orders to identify those responsible for death of three soldiers in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD