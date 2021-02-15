Munich Security Conference to host special online session with U.S. president

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) will host a special online session on Friday, February 19, featuring a number of world leaders, including U.S. President Joseph Biden.

"On February 19, 2021, the MSC Special Edition 'Beyond Westlessness: Renewing Transatlantic Cooperation, Meeting Global Challenges' will assemble some of the world's most senior decision-makers to discuss how to rebuild and renew the transatlantic alliance and highlight the areas in which transatlantic and international cooperation are most urgently needed. that will be revisited at the main conference and in other MSC formats throughout the year," a press release posted by the organizers of the MSC says.

As expected, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Secretary General of the UN António Guterres, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Director General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Issues and Former U.S. Secretary of State John F. Kerry, and founder of Microsoft corporation Bill Gates will participate at the event.

At the same time, the organizers clarified that the order and number of speakers may still change in the coming days.

It is noted that the special edition on February 19 will kick off a series of events and initiatives titled "The Road to Munich 2021" to continue vital discussions until the Munich 2021 Security Conference takes place live at some point in the coming months.

"Stops on this road will include virtual high-level events on key aspects of the transatlantic partnership as well as interactive workshops and tabletop exercises to prepare the ground for the MSC 2021," the conference organizers said.