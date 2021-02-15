Russia increases number of sanctioned Ukrainian companies from 75 to 84

The number of Ukrainian or Ukrainian-related companies that have come under Russian sanctions has increased from 75 to 84.

Corresponding decree No. 153 of February 11, 2021 with amendments to decree No. 1300 of 2018 was published on the official Russian Internet portal of legal information.

According to the Russian government, on February 12, for the first time, restrictive measures were imposed against the following legal entities: Donmar LLC (Odesa), Cranship LLC (Odesa), Maxima Metal Service LLC (Dnipro), PJSC Poltava Automobile Aggregate Plant, Solar steelconstruction LLC (Dnipro), Transship LLC (Odesa), Transship Balk subsidiary, Transship-Service subsidiary, Kirgan Holding SA (Panama).