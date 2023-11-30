Facts

09:29 30.11.2023

Zelenskyy instructs to increase number of repairmen, equipment to quickly provide electricity to areas affected by bad weather

Following a visit to a number of regions in the south of the state, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered to increase the number of repair teams and equipment to quickly provide people with electricity in regions affected by bad weather.

I instructed to increase the number of repair crews and equipment to promptly restore electricity supply to people. If necessary, the State Emergency Service personnel and power engineers from other regions that have not experienced such problems with the weather will be brought in (as in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, ​​Poltava, and Kyiv regions)," he said in an evening video message.

The President also noted that it is very important that the number of Points of Invincibility in all areas is sufficient for any emergency situation, be it due to bad weather or situations related to military danger.

As for heat supply in Odesa, Zelenskyy noted that at the moment there is a readiness of the regional authorities to help the city with everything that is necessary to restore the boiler room, which was damaged due to bad weather.

