Facts

10:40 12.02.2021

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, two Ukrainian soldiers killed – JFO HQ

2 min read
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, two Ukrainian soldiers killed – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire regime five times, two Ukrainian soldiers were killed, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on February 11, five violations of the ceasefire were recorded in the area of ​​the Joint Forces Operation. One soldier from the Joint Forces was wounded by a gunshot [...] and died of his wounds. Near Novomykhailivka, the enemy opened fire from a large-caliber machine gun. As a result of the shelling, one of the defenders of Ukraine was killed," the JFO headquarters said in a message on its official page on Facebook.

It is noted that not far from the village of Zaitseve, the enemy carried out targeted shelling of positions of the Ukrainian defenders from sniper weapons.

Not far from Vodiane, in the Azov Sea region, the enemy opened fire towards the Ukrainian positions from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher. And in the area of Avdiyivka, the enemy fired several shots from a grenade launcher.

Also near Luhanske the enemy fired from grenade launchers of various systems and a large-caliber machine gun.

The Ukrainian defenders gave an adequate response to the targeted shelling of the mercenaries, and OSCE representatives were notified on the facts of the violation of the ceasefire regime through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC).

"Since the beginning of this day, on February 12, no ceasefire violations have been recorded," the headquarters said.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:16 12.02.2021
Zelensky, along with France, Germany, U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Sweden ambassadors visit Donbas near contact line

Zelensky, along with France, Germany, U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Sweden ambassadors visit Donbas near contact line

09:36 12.02.2021
Ukraine not to allow disrupting ceasefire in Donbas no matter what – Zelensky

Ukraine not to allow disrupting ceasefire in Donbas no matter what – Zelensky

18:58 11.02.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire twice, Ukrainian soldier killed – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire twice, Ukrainian soldier killed – JFO HQ

18:51 11.02.2021
Some 50 soldiers killed, 338 wounded in Donbas in 2020 – Zelensky

Some 50 soldiers killed, 338 wounded in Donbas in 2020 – Zelensky

18:22 11.02.2021
Zelensky visits frontline in JFO area in Donbas

Zelensky visits frontline in JFO area in Donbas

12:06 11.02.2021
Zelensky, G7 Ambassadors visiting Donbas

Zelensky, G7 Ambassadors visiting Donbas

09:42 11.02.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times over past day, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times over past day, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

09:18 10.02.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over past day – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over past day – JFO HQ

09:27 08.02.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

15:38 06.02.2021
Russia-occupation forces continue to block road corridors at checkpoints in Donbas

Russia-occupation forces continue to block road corridors at checkpoints in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Parliament supports establishment of Crimean Platform

Liashko: Ukraine preparing to produce vaccines, but it will take time

Ukraine plans to launch Sich satellite with SpaceX rocket in Dec - Deputy PM

Losses from occupation of Donbas territories amount to UAH 375 bln, restoration costs exceed $21 bln – Reznikov

Zelensky, along with France, Germany, U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Sweden ambassadors visit Donbas near contact line

LATEST

European Parliament supports establishment of Crimean Platform

Liashko: Ukraine preparing to produce vaccines, but it will take time

Ukraine plans to launch Sich satellite with SpaceX rocket in Dec - Deputy PM

Shmyhal expects revision of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement to be completed in 2021

Losses from occupation of Donbas territories amount to UAH 375 bln, restoration costs exceed $21 bln – Reznikov

EU sanctions against Russia to be in effect until full implementation of Minsk agreements – Borrell

EU to sign Open Skies Agreement with Ukraine immediately after UK quits - Borrell

Implementation of Minsk Agreements should be carried out by all parties on clear schedule, timely – Zelensky

If sanctions play their role, funds or values returned, sanctions may be lifted - Shmyhal

Ukraine to receive AstraZeneca vaccine next week – Liashko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD