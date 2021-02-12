Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, two Ukrainian soldiers killed – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire regime five times, two Ukrainian soldiers were killed, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on February 11, five violations of the ceasefire were recorded in the area of ​​the Joint Forces Operation. One soldier from the Joint Forces was wounded by a gunshot [...] and died of his wounds. Near Novomykhailivka, the enemy opened fire from a large-caliber machine gun. As a result of the shelling, one of the defenders of Ukraine was killed," the JFO headquarters said in a message on its official page on Facebook.

It is noted that not far from the village of Zaitseve, the enemy carried out targeted shelling of positions of the Ukrainian defenders from sniper weapons.

Not far from Vodiane, in the Azov Sea region, the enemy opened fire towards the Ukrainian positions from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher. And in the area of Avdiyivka, the enemy fired several shots from a grenade launcher.

Also near Luhanske the enemy fired from grenade launchers of various systems and a large-caliber machine gun.

The Ukrainian defenders gave an adequate response to the targeted shelling of the mercenaries, and OSCE representatives were notified on the facts of the violation of the ceasefire regime through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC).

"Since the beginning of this day, on February 12, no ceasefire violations have been recorded," the headquarters said.