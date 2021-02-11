Facts

18:22 11.02.2021

Zelensky visits frontline in JFO area in Donbas

1 min read
Zelensky visits frontline in JFO area in Donbas

 During a working trip to Donetsk region on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the frontline in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area.

According to the press service of the President's Office, Zelensky "got himself acquainted with the situation on the frontline and talk to the servicemen in the area of the Joint Forces Operation".

“It is important that the senior officers are on the frontline. We spoke with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Ruslan Khomchak to ensure that the senior officers rotate. So that they constantly visit our guys on the frontlines," the president said.

According to the information, the military of the 503rd Separate Battalion of the Ukraine's Naval Infantry on the frontline presented a commemorative pin to Zelensky.

Having returned, Zelensky awarded the military with state awards and valuable gifts.

 

Tags: #zelensky #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:27 11.02.2021
Normandy Four meeting to be possible after adoption of Joint Steps Plan by all parties of Minsk talks – Zelensky

Normandy Four meeting to be possible after adoption of Joint Steps Plan by all parties of Minsk talks – Zelensky

18:58 11.02.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire twice, Ukrainian soldier killed – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire twice, Ukrainian soldier killed – JFO HQ

12:06 11.02.2021
Zelensky, G7 Ambassadors visiting Donbas

Zelensky, G7 Ambassadors visiting Donbas

10:01 11.02.2021
Zelensky appoints 12 delegates from Ukraine to Congress Chambers of Local, Regional Authorities in Europe

Zelensky appoints 12 delegates from Ukraine to Congress Chambers of Local, Regional Authorities in Europe

09:42 11.02.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times over past day, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times over past day, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

09:18 10.02.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over past day – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over past day – JFO HQ

10:24 08.02.2021
PRESIDENT'S OFFICE STARTS NUMBER OF 30 LARGE WEEKLY FORUMS IN FORMAT OF DIALOGUE WITH SOCIETY – ZELENSKY

PRESIDENT'S OFFICE STARTS NUMBER OF 30 LARGE WEEKLY FORUMS IN FORMAT OF DIALOGUE WITH SOCIETY – ZELENSKY

09:27 08.02.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

11:24 06.02.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire six times over past day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire six times over past day, no casualties – JFO HQ

10:03 04.02.2021
Ukrainian soldier who disappeared in JFO area held captive by Russia-occupation forces – task force

Ukrainian soldier who disappeared in JFO area held captive by Russia-occupation forces – task force

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Normandy Four meeting to be possible after adoption of Joint Steps Plan by all parties of Minsk talks – Zelensky

Some 50 soldiers killed, 338 wounded in Donbas in 2020 – Zelensky

MP Korniyenko on possibility of replacing Razumkov with Stefanchuk: So far, this is just rumor

Kyiv City Council allocates UAH 140 mln for vaccination against COVID-19 in capital – Klitschko

EU to support COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine with EUR 40 mln project for six Eastern Partnership countries

LATEST

Kyiv City Council increases funding, expands Kyiv Residents' Health Program

No more than 20% of population has COVID-19 immunity – KSE

Candidate for MP Virastiuk intends to deal with rehabilitation of ATO, JFO veterans

Some 50 soldiers killed, 338 wounded in Donbas in 2020 – Zelensky

Over 40% of Ukrainians support sanctions against TV channels 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK

Ukrainian Navy receives 20 humvees, 84 boats from United States – embassy

GUAM notes need for new approach to problem of territorial conflicts

MP Korniyenko on possibility of replacing Razumkov with Stefanchuk: So far, this is just rumor

Ukraine agrees to expand Interbus agreement for regular passenger bus traffic

Kyiv City Council allocates UAH 140 mln for vaccination against COVID-19 in capital – Klitschko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD