Zelensky visits frontline in JFO area in Donbas

During a working trip to Donetsk region on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the frontline in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area.

According to the press service of the President's Office, Zelensky "got himself acquainted with the situation on the frontline and talk to the servicemen in the area of the Joint Forces Operation".

“It is important that the senior officers are on the frontline. We spoke with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Ruslan Khomchak to ensure that the senior officers rotate. So that they constantly visit our guys on the frontlines," the president said.

According to the information, the military of the 503rd Separate Battalion of the Ukraine's Naval Infantry on the frontline presented a commemorative pin to Zelensky.

Having returned, Zelensky awarded the military with state awards and valuable gifts.