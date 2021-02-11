Facts

16:14 11.02.2021

Salary of ESB employees should not be three times higher than that of border guards, police - Avakov

Salary of ESB employees should not be three times higher than that of border guards, police - Avakov

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov asks the profile committee of the Verkhovna Rada to pay attention to the fact that the salary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs employees is three times lower than that which the legislators prescribed for the employees of the newly created Economic Security Bureau (ESB).

"We are glad, and we have consistently advocated the creation of the Economic Security Bureau, but somehow it turned out wrong that the legislator provided for the salary for these employees three times higher than that of border guards and police. I ask you to work with this," Avakov said on Thursday during an expanded board of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, addressing head of the profile committee of the Verkhovna Rada Denys Monastyrsky.

Monastyrsky mocked this remark: "This is a question of creating new agencies. Let's look at NABU, SBI, there is perhaps a question of re-creating the police agencies again."

Avakov said that due to such a situation, "someone will work, and someone will receive a salary."

To this Monastyrsky said: "The question of the best operatives and the transfer of investigators is, of course, very acute, I think we will work on this together."

Interfax-Ukraine
