Ukraine expects visit of European Council's President on March 2-3

Ukraine is preparing for the visit of President of the European Council Charles Michel, which is scheduled for March 2 and 3, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva said.

"It is planned that within the framework of this visit, Charles Michel will visit Donbas together with Volodymyr Zelensky," the presidential website said.

As reported, European Council President Charles Michel intends to visit Ukraine and Georgia in March, his Spokesman Barend Leyts said it on his Twitter page.