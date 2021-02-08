Germany allocates EUR 13.1 mln to improve 12 medical facilities in eastern Ukraine

Germany allocates funds totaling EUR 13.1 million to strengthen 12 medical institutions in eastern Ukraine, the German Embassy in Ukraine reported.

"The goal of the agreed project is to improve the capacity of health care institutions in eastern Ukraine. Funding is directed towards renovation of the building stock and energy efficient renewal, as well as equipping 12 medical institutions with modern medical devices and personal protective equipment in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia regions and government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the message on the German Embassy in Ukraine website said on Monday.

The agreement on future cooperation was signed in the presence of Vice Prime Minister - Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, Executive Director of the Ukrainian Social Investment Fund (USIF) Andriy Laktionov and Director of the Regional Office of the German State Development Bank (KfW) in Kyiv Kurt Strasser. Funding is provided by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

"In addition to the difficult conditions in many communities in eastern Ukraine, the challenges of tackling the pandemic have become an additional burden. Therefore, I am very pleased that with this project we can provide people on the ground with some support and hopefully some confidence in these difficult times," the press service of the embassy quotes the words of the ambassador of Germany to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen.

As reported, since 2008, the Federal Government through KfW provided assistance totaling EUR 68.7 million for the development of social infrastructure in Ukraine.

"Thus, within the framework of cooperation with the Ukrainian Social Investment Fund (USIF), almost 500 social facilities have already been repaired, including schools, kindergartens, cultural and medical institutions, water pipes and living quarters for internally displaced persons. Thus, in the eastern regions of Ukraine and in Kyiv, it was possible to create housing for more 700 internally displaced persons. In addition, additional places in kindergartens in Kyiv and Lviv have already been provided for more than 2,500 children," the message says.

The new project complements two projects currently underway to provide housing for internally displaced persons and renovate social infrastructure, as well as to strengthen selected health care centers in eastern Ukraine through patient-centered and energy efficiency-driven overhauls of premises, as well as medical equipment, the German Embassy said.