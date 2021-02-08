Facts

15:45 08.02.2021

Some 23 mobile teams to vaccinate in each region, 572 across Ukraine – Stepanov

Some 23 mobile teams to vaccinate in each region, 572 across Ukraine – Stepanov

Approximately 23 mobile teams will vaccinate in each region, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during the Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Answers forum in Kyiv on Monday.

"The healthcare system can provide 4,250 vaccination points and some 572 mobile teams, an average of 23 mobile teams per region, for vaccination. At the first and second stage, it will be enough to form seven to eight mobile teams in each region," he said.

The minister said that currently medical workers are being trained to administer vaccinations.

"Now medical workers are undergoing appropriate training and will be ready by the middle of February. We have prescribed each stage in detail, but so as to quickly adapt it to changes in epidemic or logistic conditions," he said.

"The Health Ministry, the Center for Public Health, in collaboration with WHO and UNICEF, have already carried out the first stage of assessing the cold chain for the transportation and safety of vaccines. The government is able to provide all the logistics. For extremely low temperatures, the government has already involved a private company," the minister said.

Stepanov said that at the first stage of vaccination, which includes about 370,000 people, workers of mobile vaccination teams, medical workers, doctors and paramedical personnel working in medical facilities and providing assistance to patients with coronavirus (COVID-19), laboratory workers who conduct tests will receive COVID-19 vaccine, emergency workers, including drivers, citizens staying in reference medical facilities, and workers of such medical facilities (boarding schools, homes for the elderly, and others), military personnel.

At the second, third and fourth stages the vaccine will be given to people who are at risk for occupational, health or age.

